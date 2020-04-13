Contractors call for delay in diesel carbon tax increase

Green divide: Farmers are allowed a carbon tax rebate on their purchases of green diesel, but contractors are not

A delay on the carbon tax increase on diesel is being sought by the country's agri-contractors.

The Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) warned in a recent letter to the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, that the decline in beef and milk prices as a result of Covid-19 crisis was already being "converted into increasing debt" for its members.

FCI chairman Richard White called on Minister Donohoe to postpone the planned carbon tax increase given the "huge uncertainty" in the economy, and to instigate a full review of the measure. The carbon tax is due to increase from €20/t to €26/t from May 1. This converts to an additional cost on diesel of around 1.5c/litre, plus VAT.

Despite diesel prices falling by around 40pc since the start of the year - from 70-75c/l to 45c/l, which could deliver savings to the sector of around €30m this year - the FCI insisted that the imposition of the higher carbon taxes will exacerbate debt levels for contractors. FCI has called on Minister Donohoe to:

Postpone the €6/t carbon tax increase due on May 1;

Include agricultural contractors in stakeholder meetings to review the issue;

Allow agricultural contractors equal access to the double deduction for carbon tax already offered to farmers;

Provide farmers with financial support mechanisms that are ring-fenced to fund the payment of contractor services in 2020.

It is understood that contractors use close to two-thirds of the 240m litres of agri-diesel sold in Ireland each year - around 160m litres. FCI says the increased carbon tax will cost contractors around €5m.

It estimates that plans to ultimately increase the carbon tax to €80/t could cost farmers up to €100m a year in the future.

