Contractor charges 2018 - what will you pay this year?

Baling 4x4 bales of silage has a charge of €4.50 per bale plus VAT. Baling and wrapping (including plastic cost) will be charged at €9.50 per bale plus VAT.
Hedge cutting with a flail head has a charge of €45/hour plus VAT.
Derek Casey

The Farm Contractors Association of Ireland (FCI) have released a recommended list of guide prices that contractors will be charging for various jobs this year.

With spring planting work finally getting going in the last week, farmers will be keen to have a close look at the fees to see what their contractor might be charging after the job is done.

On this page we publish a selection of the common jobs and charges which cover a wide range of contractor services, including: cultivations; drilling/sowing operations; baling and bale handling; complete cultivation work; spraying and fertiliser application; combine harvesting; beet harvesting; hedge-cutting; silage and willow harvesting; zero-grazing; slurry and muck spreading; as well as plant and tractor hire.

Whilst the FCI are keen to point out that charge rates can vary, the list should give a fair idea as to what farmers can reasonably expect to pay for jobs. In all cases, these prices are based on a green diesel price of 70c/Litre. Note that VAT (at 13.5pc) must also be added.

Baling and handling charges

Silage and haymaking charges

 

Slurry and muck spreading charges

Fertiliser charges

Plant and Tractor hire charges

 

Combining charges

 

Cultivation charges

 

Drilling and sowing charges

 

Hedgecutting charges

 


