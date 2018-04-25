Contractor charges 2018 - what will you pay this year?

With spring planting work finally getting going in the last week, farmers will be keen to have a close look at the fees to see what their contractor might be charging after the job is done.

On this page we publish a selection of the common jobs and charges which cover a wide range of contractor services, including: cultivations; drilling/sowing operations; baling and bale handling; complete cultivation work; spraying and fertiliser application; combine harvesting; beet harvesting; hedge-cutting; silage and willow harvesting; zero-grazing; slurry and muck spreading; as well as plant and tractor hire.

Whilst the FCI are keen to point out that charge rates can vary, the list should give a fair idea as to what farmers can reasonably expect to pay for jobs. In all cases, these prices are based on a green diesel price of 70c/Litre. Note that VAT (at 13.5pc) must also be added.