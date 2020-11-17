Compact workhorses that can lighten the load for farmers

Material handling on farms is very often considered a job for a tractor and front end loader. Yet this arrangement is only an adaption of a universal tool, one that is designed, first and foremost, for ploughing a field.

On many stock farms the primary task of tractors is moving materials around the yard, a purpose to which more specialised machines are better suited. Having a machine in which the attributes required for these tasks are built in, rather than bolted on as an afterthought, may well be of greater benefit than at first appears.

For many Irish farms, a machine capable of safely handling two bales of silage, unloading pallets of fertiliser and forking muck or even clearing fallen timber are the priorities.

A diet feeder, however, may often require a higher tipping height than is available with a fixed boom machine of this size.

Certainly tractors can be used, but a purpose-designed loader is very likely to perform more effectively may not be quite as expensive as imagined.

Taking the jobs already mentioned as a guide, a loader in the five-tonne category with a fixed boom may be considered suitable for many situations.

Unladen weight

Five tonnes in this context refers to the unladen weight of the machine, the metric by which the construction industry categorises machinery. Many of the farm loaders on the market are derived from construction-orientated machines.

Loaders of this size in agricultural trim will usually be capable of stacking silage bales, two at a time, up to three high or onto a standard bale trailer in the field.

Stability is obviously an important consideration. The quoted lifting capability of five tonne machines is usually 3 to 4 tonnes which offers a good safety margin, even with heavy bales of 800kg or more.

Manufactures will emphasise the lifting capacity of their machines as a major feature. However, it must be noted that these weights apply to when the loader is static - the ‘permissible load capacity’ of a moving machine may well be a lot less. The degree of articulation will also affect the safe working load of non-rigid loaders.

Despite the many advantages that a dedicated machine might offer over a tractor and front end loader, power is rarely one of them. Fifty to 70hp is the norm in five tonne wheeled loaders. This may be quite adequate around the farm buildings but will limit a machine’s towing ability and speed on the open road.

Another feature that construction-derived loaders have is simplicity. When compared to the modern tractor, loader cabs are almost Spartan. Simply put, if electronic wizardry is required on a building site then it is added to a standard machine, rather than being integral to it, especially at the lighter end of the market. This reduces much of the complexity and cost of their farming cousins.

Yanmar V series

This type of machine is exemplified by the Yanmar V series which starts with the 4,900kg V80 and goes on to the V120 at 7,000kg. These loaders have few frills but come from a Japanese engine manufacturer established in 1912.The V80 will lift 3,300kg when fully articulated, has a turning circle of 4.16m and is 2.64m in height. The hydraulic pump is rated at 68l/min. Despite the company’s main product being diesel engines, this model is powered by a 60hp Deutz unit and prices start at €49,000 + VAT.

Claas Torion

If the Yanmar depends upon basic functionality to appeal to farmers, then those who might be looking for extra features and creature comforts could consider the Claas Torion models.

The Torion 535 comes in closest to five tonnes with a weight of 5,180kg and a slightly larger and more powerful engine of 63hp, supplied by Yanmar no less.

The hydraulic pump also has a slightly higher capacity of 77l/min which will help reduce cycle times in repetitive work.

The central pivot joint not only articulates up to 40degrees but can also oscillate by 10 degrees to improve stability when running on uneven surfaces. Operator comfort is enhanced by vibration damping and a low speed drive system.

Avant ‘mini loaders’

An alternative to the standard design of most fixed boom loaders is emerging from the ‘mini loader’ segment of the market.

Nifty: The Avant 860 mini loader can lift 1,900kg to 3.2m and has a road speed of 30km

Avant, from Finland, has its roots in agriculture rather than construction and they now produce the Avant 860 which has a weight of 2,500kg.

Avant, from Finland, has its roots in agriculture rather than construction and they now produce the Avant 860 which has a weight of 2,500kg.

Although this is half the weight of the other loaders considered, it can lift 1,900kg to 3.2m and has a road speed of 30kmh. Its chief advantage is its compactness thanks to an extendable boom and the placement of the cab on the forward articulated unit with the pivot point underneath the driver.

This layout could well prove to be more popular in confined yards and the company has tended to extend its range by introducing larger machines, a trend that is likely to continue.