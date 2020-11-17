Farming

Compact workhorses that can lighten the load for farmers

Justin Roberts reviews three purpose-built loaders suitable for the demands of the typical Irish farm

Versatile: The Claas Torion is a well appointed loader typical of what is available from the major manufacturers. It weighs in at over 5,000t and has  a 63hp engine.

Justin Roberts

Material handling on farms is very often considered a job for a tractor and front end loader. Yet this arrangement is only an adaption of a universal tool, one that is designed, first and foremost, for ploughing a field.

On many stock farms the primary task of tractors is moving materials around the yard, a purpose to which more specialised machines are better suited. Having a machine in which the attributes required for these tasks are built in, rather than bolted on as an afterthought, may well be of greater benefit than at first appears.

For many Irish farms, a machine capable of safely handling two bales of silage, unloading pallets of fertiliser and forking muck or even clearing fallen timber are the priorities.

Privacy