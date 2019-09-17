Combination of size and power a big hit for new Landini 6-H

A highly successful record as a sales, service and parts dealer for Landini tractors in the west of Ireland has been rewarded with an expansion of the territory covered by Pat Brogan Tractors.

The dealership based in Strokestown already supplies new Landini tractors to farmers in counties Roscommon, Longford and Leitrim, but now the territory has been extended westwards into Mayo and Sligo, and eastwards into Co Cavan.

Managing director Pat Brogan said: "At Strokestown here we're right at the centre of the enlarged area, no more than an hour away in either direction.

"We're already supplying and supporting second-hand tractors in these areas."

He says the relative simplicity of the 90-130hp tractors he mostly supplies ensures they still have strong appeal among the beef, sheep and dairy farmers in the region.

"A comfortable cab and great visibility make the machines a good drive on top of being well-known for reliability and performance," he says.

"We know people really want to try out a new tractor before considering a purchase, so we're running two demonstration units - a Landini 6-H and a 5 Series - for people to experience."

The Landini 6-H and loader is a new design that features the same 36x12, three-speed powershift transmission as the larger 6-C but in a more compact package with power outputs of 110hp, 119hp and 126hp.

"This tractor has a nice combination of size and power, making it a great loader machine that can also turn its hand to proper field work," says Pat.

"We've had very positive feedback from farmers who've tried it."

The 5 Series is another three-model range at 99hp, 107hp and 113hp with a new 24x24 transmission featuring two-speed powershift and synchro or power shuttle likely to be favoured for loader work.

