Claas unveils new Jaguar range with optimum output for minimal power input

Claas has unveiled a new 626hp addition to its Jaguar forage harvester range, the Jaguar 880, which will only be available in Ireland, the UK and the USA.

As the maize harvest wraps up for another year the German company has also unveiled two new Orbis maize headers that will be of interest to Irish contractors.

Starting with the new self-propelled harvester, the Jaguar 880 fills a gap in the Jaguar range.

It means that Claas is able to offer farmers and contractors the choice of two 626hp models; namely the new Jaguar 880 or the higher specification Jaguar 960 (which as explained below can be factory fitted with crawler tracks for lower ground pressures).

Claas is hoping the availability of the new 880 model will make this harvester the ideal replacement for those running older 623hp Jaguar 900 foragers and are firmly pitching it at this market segment.

It is 25 years since the Jaguar 800 range was first introduced, and the new 880 retains the well proven direct drive system to all the main components.

The straight crop flow through the forager progressively increases the crop speed from about 4.8 metres/second as it enters the forager, to 68 metres/second as it leaves the accelerator, so ensuring optimum output for minimal power requirement.

The 880 is powered by a straight six Mercedes Tier 4F emissions compliant engine, as used on the Jaguar 960, which uses compound turbo technology. This provides the option of the fuel saving dynamic power system, which automatically alters engine power relative to load. Drive to the front axle is through a 40kph, two-speed hydrostatic transmission.