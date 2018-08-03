Claas cuts a swathe through world silage-making record

Claas has set a new world record for the amount of silage mown in an eight hour period in Colorado in the US.

Claas has set a new world record for the amount of silage mown in an eight hour period in Colorado in the US.

The record was set with the Claas Disco 1100 RC mower conditioner unit, and during this time frame the machine mowed a total of 141.1 hectares of alfalfa with a roller conditioner and an average yield of 5.24 tonnes of dry mass per hectare.

The previous world record was surpassed by more than 40 hectares.

On July 1, just after midday, Tate Mesbergen from Mesbergen Farms set about creating a new world record with a combination of an Axion 800 tractor and the Disco 1100 RC mower conditioner.

Exactly eight hours later, he climbed out of the cabin of his tractor as a new world record holder. A support team and impartial witnesses can confirm that Tate mowed a total of 141.1 hectares in four different fields.

With a maximum speed of 30 km/h in the field and more than 50 km/h from field to field, he mowed an incredible average of 17.6 ha/hour.

"Not all fields were close to one another, so it was a real challenge to quickly fold up the mower units for transport and hurry along the roads," he said.

Not everything went according to plan