Case upgrades its telescopic handlers with a range of features

The most popular machines in the Case IH Farmlift line of telescopic loaders have gained a number of new features for 2019, the company has announced.

It says that the telescopic handlers have upgraded features further improve capacity, comfort and performance.

Lift capacities have been increased on key models to help users boost productivity by loading more with each cycle and thereby reduce cycle numbers per task, it says.

Maximum load capacity on the two models with 6m maximum lift height has been increased by 100kg. As a result, the Farmilft 633 has a maximum lift capacity of 3,300kg, while the 636 has a maximum lift capacity of 3,600kg. The 7m lift height Farmlift 737 has an additional 200kg lift capacity, with a maximum capacity of 3,700kg.

New transmissions

The 7m/4,200kg Farmlift 742 and the 9.1m/3,500kg Farmlift 935 remain unchanged in terms of lift capacity, but the full range has a number of other upgrades, key among them being a new transmission offering, designed to help buyers specify the system best suited to their workload.

Three models, the Farmlift 633, 737 and 935 are equipped as standard with a four forward/three reverse transmission, with manual shifting. As an option they can be specified with a six forward/three reverse semi-automatic transmission, which operates automatically through gears four, five and six. Both transmissions are capable of a maximum 34kph top speed.

Standard on the 636 and 742 models is a six forward/three reverse transmission, which is fully automatic through the forward speeds, and can also be operated semi-automatically through forward gears four, five and six, making for smoother road travel.