Case IH's fully loaded Magnum out to prove it's still top gun

Chris McCullough

It's pretty obvious when a tractor range has excelled in various markets for decades that a manufacturer will continue to develop it. That's exactly what has happened with Case IH's Magnum range of tractors, which for over 30 years has been its flagship conventional tractor, selling around 5,000 units globally each year.

For almost the entire global market, the Case IH Magnums are built in Racine in Wisconsin, USA. However, there are a few models built in Brazil for its own market and that of Argentina. This Magnum has been so successful that Case IH has launched the seventh series of its big gun, the Magnum AFS Connect, and loaded it with new features and designs, particularly in the cab, and the latest precision based technology.

Speed

There are nine models, some with additional variations, in the full range, but destined for the European market are the Magnum 280, Magnum 310, Magnum 340, Magnum 380 and Magnum 400 with respective maximum power outputs of 351, 382, 409 and 435 horsepower.

The daddy of the range, the Magnum 400, is available with 21/5 PowerDrive transmission only, offering 40kph and 50kph at reduced engine speed.

All models feature 8.7-litre FPT Industrial Cursor 9 six-cylinder turbocharged and intercooled engines, which use the latest FPT Hi-eSCR2 technology to meet EU Stage V emissions legislation, with 13 patented developments, including a new catalyst, resulting in cleaner combustion.

Models 340, 380 and 400 can also be specified in rear-tracked Rowtrac configuration. As before, the tractors have a rear lift capacity of up to 11,700kg, while lift capacity of the front hitch, where fitted, is 4,090kg.

Six remote valves are available at the rear and three at the front. Specifying a front linkage does not now limit the number of rear spool valves. Hydraulic pump capacity options are 160, 221 or 282 litres per minute.

Brad Lukac, Case IH Global Product Manager for Magnum, said: "The new Magnum development began when we set out to research and understand what users today are looking for in this class and size of tractor, spending time with farmers across the world to maximise our understanding of their needs and requirements.

"It was an exercise that involved manufacturing, marketing and quality standards staff, not just from the Magnum plant in Racine, USA, but also from Case IH around the world, enabling them to exchange and compare ideas around what was important in different countries and global regions, from North America to Europe to Australia and beyond."

All relevant data can now be recorded and transferred securely in real time on the move with the AFS Connect telematics technology inside the new Magnum models. AFS Connect is based on proven Case IH Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) precision technology, but takes this a step further with new hardware and software, including a new display, operating system, receiver and completely redesigned hardware environment, allowing for remote display viewing, remote support capabilities and more.

The new technology is contained within a redesigned cab interior equipped with new controls and displays.

In the cab, familiar Case IH concepts such as pillar information displays, the Multicontroller, plus its armrest controls, are retained but rethought.

Hans-Werner Eder, Case IH Product Marketing Manager for Magnum in Europe said: "The new Multicontroller armrest now has four configurable buttons on the new joystick and a further four on the armrest.

"Key tractor operating data such as fuel level and coolant temperature can be gauged quickly on the new compact VIS2 smartscreen display on the right front cab pillar, which replaces the former individual displays in the pillar."

Turning to driver comfort, the tractors gain a new 'light wheat' colour interior and new seat with 40-degree right and five-degree left swivelling. Performance of the tractors' heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems has been improved.

Storage and connectivity have been enhanced with the addition of a new arrangement of compartments and cup holders, plus charging and data ports, while a full glass door with no centre pillar and a wiper option improve visibility.

An industry-exclusive is the access management key fob, with automatic door lock and unlock feature and programmable functions, while the driver is also supplied with an in-cab torch at the base of the left wheel arch.

Seventh series of flagship tractor boasts new tech and overhaul of cab interior

