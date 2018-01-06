Case IH appoints Cooney Furlong as area main dealer
The Cooney Furlong Machinery Company has been appointed by Case IH as main dealers for their range of tractors and machinery, covering Wexford, Wicklow and Carlow.
Based at Enniscorthy, it already operates a well-established Vaderstad dealership. It was founded in 1998, and directors Kevin Cooney and Walter Furlong have between them over 50 years’ experience in the agriculture sector, covering seed, grain and fertilisers as well as machinery.
“We are delighted to welcome the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company into the Case IH family,” says Seán Byrne, Case IH’s Sales Area Manager for Ireland.
“They have a strong reputation in the area, and provide a high standard of after-sales support and service. This will be enhanced by the new showrooms, service and parts facility currently under construction on the Old Dublin Road in Enniscorthy.
Walter Furling, Managing Director of Cooney Furlong, described it as great news and said the brand is already well-known in the South East due to their proven reliability and performance.
"The range offers farmers award-winning machines with many important innovations including the Multicontroller joystick, Continuous Variable Transmission (known as CVX), and the unique Hi-eSCR exhaust gas treatment system.
“Just recently, the new Maxxum with ActiveDrive 8 transmission won the prestigious Machine of the Year at the Agritechnica show in Germany, and the DLG testing authority stated that it is the most fuel-efficient 4 cylinder tractor they have ever tested."