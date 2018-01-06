Case IH appoints Cooney Furlong as area main dealer

Based at Enniscorthy, it already operates a well-established Vaderstad dealership. It was founded in 1998, and directors Kevin Cooney and Walter Furlong have between them over 50 years’ experience in the agriculture sector, covering seed, grain and fertilisers as well as machinery.

“We are delighted to welcome the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company into the Case IH family,” says Seán Byrne, Case IH’s Sales Area Manager for Ireland.

“They have a strong reputation in the area, and provide a high standard of after-sales support and service. This will be enhanced by the new showrooms, service and parts facility currently under construction on the Old Dublin Road in Enniscorthy.