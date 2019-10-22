Brexit uncertainty hits tractor sales

Zetor Crystal 170HD
Derek Casey

Tractor sales declined further in September giving the clearest signal yet that Brexit uncertainty is playing on the minds of Irish farmers. Official FTMTA data shows that 63 new tractors were registered during September, a 38% decline when compared with the same month of last year.

A total of 1,830 new tractors were registered during the first three-quarters (nine months) of this year. The figure is still actually marginally ahead of the corresponding figure for 2018. As recently as the end of July, the FTMTA released figures which showed that new tractor registrations were up by 5% on a year-on-year basis.

FTMTA chief executive Gary Ryan explained: "It seems likely that uncertainty is feeding into a lack of buyer confidence, as we approach the Brexit deadline at the end of October. In light of the potential ramifications for Irish agriculture, this is being manifested in somewhat of a curtailment in activity in the market.

The prospect of a total new tractor market exceeding 2,000 units for the first time since 2008, while still possible, looks more remote than even one month ago.

The three counties with the highest levels of registrations continue to be Cork (239 units), Tipperary (176 units) and Wexford (128 units) - looking at data from January to September (inclusive). Galway has now broken into the three-figure domain - with 105 new tractors registered.

Moving away from tractors, sales of new wheeled loaders in the Republic of Ireland fell to just a single unit last month - down from four during September of 2018.

Wheeled loader registrations had rallied somewhat during August following significant decreases earlier in the year. The total number of (new) wheeled loaders registered during the first nine months of this year stands at 84 units. This represents a year-on-year drop of 15 machines.

One figure bucking the trend so far this year is telehandler sales. A total of 437 telehandlers were registered during the first nine months of 2019 - a 35% year-on-year increase compared to 2018. Almost half of these registrations were in three counties - Meath (81 units), Cork (76 units) and Wexford (56 units).

