Breaking new ground for the Landini and McCormick brands

Based just outside Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny, O'Shea Agri Sales is run by Richard O'Shea from large, modern premises that provide generous workshop space for servicing and repairs, a parts store, showroom and outdoor display area on a two acre site.

Ben Agar, sales director for Argo Tractors in Ireland and the UK, said: "We're very pleased that O'Shea Agri Sales has joined the Argo Tractors dealer network, supplying and supporting our tractors with a strong emphasis on good customer support. This is great news for both existing and new owners of Landini and McCormick tractors in the area."

O'Shea Agri Sales is representing both Landini and McCormick in the midlands and south-east, which opens up access to these brands to a large number of farmers who traditionally may not have considered them.

"We've been considering a number of tractor brands to take on and after a lot of research here and abroad we concluded that the Landini and McCormick products from Argo Tractors offer something special with great potential," said Richard O'Shea.

"That view was reinforced when we ran some tractors in our contracting fleet for the silage season this year; the McCormick X8 VT-Drive brought the performance of our Pöttinger triple mowers to a new level, while the X7.690 P6-Drive and Landini 7-160 Robo-Six were great on carting duties, with ride comfort and power probably the most impressive aspects of the machines."

Specifications

This practical knowledge and experience of running tractors and machinery commercially provides a sound basis for helping farmers and other contractors choose the best models and specifications for their needs. "There's two very comprehensive ranges of tractors here from 43hp compacts upwards, with powershift and CVT transmissions, and different levels of features and equipment," Richard O'Shea points out. "That means there's a great choice for every application, whether for grass or tillage farming."

All major components in the tractors up to 140hp are engineered and manufactured in-house by Argo, and for all tractors above 140hp they are sourced from well-known and respected suppliers such as Carraro and ZF. The engines - mainly Deutz and FPT (successor to the Iveco engines business) - are chosen for each power level and cabs for all models are designed, engineered and manufactured to a high standard by Argo Tractors.

"This gives me great confidence that the tractors we supply, and which we'll be supporting with a good parts stock and our experienced service technicians, will perform well for our customers," says Richard O'Shea.

"I also like that Argo Tractors is a family-owned business like ourselves; it's something that sits well with me because it gives you more control of your own destiny and the ability to get answers at ground level rather than trying to get answers from higher up the ladder in a big corporation."

Indo Farming