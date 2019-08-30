Bord Na Móna to auction up to 200 lots of surplus to requirement machinery

Bord Na Móna is preparing to auction up to 200 Lots of surplus to requirement machinery on Saturday 14 September, managed by Wilsons Auctions.

Taking place at Bord Na Móna’s site in Blackwater, Co. Offaly from 11am, the auction which will be open to both physical and online bidders, will feature a range of machinery including 30 x Ford Tractors, 18 x Fiat Tractors, 15 x Massey Ferguson Tractors and 5 x Landini Tractors.

Other items include 40ft trailers, vans, excavators and excavator buckets, track rollers, dozers Goodyear and Michelin dual wheels and much more.

Shanta Lawlor, Offsite Auction Manager at Wilsons Auctions said, "We are delighted to be hosting this auction as instructed by Bord Na Móna at its Blackwater site in Co. Offlay. We are proud of our offsite auction reputation with a strong spread across all counties throughout Ireland for all types of businesses and industries. This auction will feature a large volume of surplus to requirement stock, managed by our expert Mobile Auction Team and I would encourage everyone to register for this auction as soon as possible, whether it is for physical or online bidding."

Viewings times of all Lots will take place from Thursday 12th – Friday 13th September from 10am – 4pm well as the morning of the auction from 9am.

All lots can be viewed on Wilsons Auctions website and interested bidders are welcome to register via an online form on the website where a member of the team will be in touch. For those unable to attend, online bidding is available, please register no later than 24 hours before the auction starts by calling 01 464 2800 or email dublin@wilsonsauctions.com.

Online Editors