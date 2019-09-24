Bog warriors find new homes: Pictures and Prices from Bord na Mona machinery auction

auctioneer Gareth Wilson closes a sale.
auctioneer Gareth Wilson closes a sale.
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Dozens of tractors and other machinery owned by Bord na Mona went under the hammer at a recent auction at the company's Blackwater site in Co Offaly.

The auction was open to both physical and online bidders and the lots on offer included 30 Ford tractors, 18 Fiat tractors, 15 Massey Fergusons and five Landinis.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

A 1991 Fiat 140-90 4WD Tractor that made €6,350
A 1991 Fiat 140-90 4WD Tractor that made €6,350

Other items included 40ft trailers, vans, excavators and excavator buckets, track rollers, bulldozers Goodyear and Michelin dual wheels and many more objects that played a part in the state agency's development down the decades.

Some of the older machines had wheels or parts missing, but with the right care could be returned to their former glory.

A 1979 Massey Ferguson 135 2WD Tractor that made €2,200
A 1979 Massey Ferguson 135 2WD Tractor that made €2,200

Buyers from all walks of life attended the auction from farmers looking for a bargain to vintage enthusiasts in search of a new labour of love.

Gareth Wilson of Wilson's Auctions led the well-attended sale. Prices on the day included a 1991 Fiat 140-90 4WD that made €6,350 and a 1989 Ford 4610 that sold for €5,250.

A 1985 Ford 4110 4WD Tractor that made €3,500
A 1985 Ford 4110 4WD Tractor that made €3,500

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

caption to come
caption to come
A 1985 Ford 4110 4WD Tractor that made €4,500
A 1985 Ford 4110 4WD Tractor that made €4,500
A 1994 Fiat 65-94 2WD Tractor that made €2,400
A 1994 Fiat 65-94 2WD Tractor that made €2,400
1993 Ford New Holland 8340 Tractor with 3970Hrs on the clock
1993 Ford New Holland 8340 Tractor with 3970Hrs on the clock
Lot 1366; 1976 Ford 4000 Vintage Diesel Tractor Hour Clock Shows 9435Hrs
Lot 1366; 1976 Ford 4000 Vintage Diesel Tractor Hour Clock Shows 9435Hrs

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Machinery

Ford Ranger Raptor

Living the dream: new Raptor mixes the mad with the mundane
Pat Brogan (left) and his son Cathal at Pat Brogan Tractors, Strokestown

Combination of size and power a big hit for new Landini 6-H

Bord Na Móna to auction up to 200 lots of surplus to requirement...

Agri-inventors raise the bar: farm labour-saving ideas to the fore at this year's...
New wave: Fendt has introduced the Rotana, a new generation of round balers that spawn from AGCO's takeover of Lely Welger's grassland division.

Rolling with the times - Check out the new players in the baler market

John Deere cuts earnings forecast as bad weather and trade war hits...
Buyers beware: Big numbers of imports have raised alerts on outstanding finance and mileage

History check finds issues in half of used UK imports


Top Stories

Staffing issues now affecting meat industry (Brian Lawless/PA)

Beef factories facing a labour crisis as workers exit the sector
Protest: Farmers picketing outside Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh. Photo: Eamonn Farrell

Margaret Donnelly: Factories must realise that beef margins are pushing farmers to...
George Candler

Surge in cattle at the marts but backlog will take weeks to clear
23/5/2019 Ballymote Sheep Mart Lot Number 200 Weight Type Lambs and Ewes Amount 3 Lambs 3 Ewes Price �175 Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep farmers face rising losses from factory protests
Angus Woods on the farm. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Protests, levies and feedlots: where the IFA presidential candidates stand
Early doors: Some stock had to be temporarily housed and while they are back out again in most areas, rainy weather forecasts for the days ahead may see them return indoors sooner than we would like

Animal health impact of wet August will linger into the winter months
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Mike Brady: Why time really is money for farmers