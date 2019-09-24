Bog warriors find new homes: Pictures and Prices from Bord na Mona machinery auction

The auction was open to both physical and online bidders and the lots on offer included 30 Ford tractors, 18 Fiat tractors, 15 Massey Fergusons and five Landinis.

A 1991 Fiat 140-90 4WD Tractor that made €6,350

Other items included 40ft trailers, vans, excavators and excavator buckets, track rollers, bulldozers Goodyear and Michelin dual wheels and many more objects that played a part in the state agency's development down the decades.

Some of the older machines had wheels or parts missing, but with the right care could be returned to their former glory.

A 1979 Massey Ferguson 135 2WD Tractor that made €2,200

Buyers from all walks of life attended the auction from farmers looking for a bargain to vintage enthusiasts in search of a new labour of love.

Gareth Wilson of Wilson's Auctions led the well-attended sale. Prices on the day included a 1991 Fiat 140-90 4WD that made €6,350 and a 1989 Ford 4610 that sold for €5,250.

A 1985 Ford 4110 4WD Tractor that made €3,500

caption to come

A 1985 Ford 4110 4WD Tractor that made €4,500

A 1994 Fiat 65-94 2WD Tractor that made €2,400

1993 Ford New Holland 8340 Tractor with 3970Hrs on the clock

Lot 1366; 1976 Ford 4000 Vintage Diesel Tractor Hour Clock Shows 9435Hrs

Indo Farming