Bog warriors find new homes: Pictures and Prices from Bord na Mona machinery auction
Dozens of tractors and other machinery owned by Bord na Mona went under the hammer at a recent auction at the company's Blackwater site in Co Offaly.
The auction was open to both physical and online bidders and the lots on offer included 30 Ford tractors, 18 Fiat tractors, 15 Massey Fergusons and five Landinis.
Other items included 40ft trailers, vans, excavators and excavator buckets, track rollers, bulldozers Goodyear and Michelin dual wheels and many more objects that played a part in the state agency's development down the decades.
Some of the older machines had wheels or parts missing, but with the right care could be returned to their former glory.
Buyers from all walks of life attended the auction from farmers looking for a bargain to vintage enthusiasts in search of a new labour of love.
Gareth Wilson of Wilson's Auctions led the well-attended sale. Prices on the day included a 1991 Fiat 140-90 4WD that made €6,350 and a 1989 Ford 4610 that sold for €5,250.
