Bobcat sinks its claws into the loader market

Best known for its skid steer loaders, Bobcat has gradually increased its range of machinery over the years to encompass many of the material handling machines found on farms.

To increase its reach still further the company has now entered the European market for compact wheel loaders and small articulated loaders.

Two models in each category will be available in 2021. The compact loaders were designed and built at the company’s campus in Dobris in the Czech Republic. Named the Bobcat L65 and L85, they have a lift capacity of 2.6 and 3.1 tonnes respectively. They are of the twin boom type and have a top speed of 30kph.

Full specifications have yet to be released, including price and lifting height. Yet it appears that Bobcat is determined to place itself in an expanding sector of the materials handling market.

In addition to the rigid loaders the company has also announced a brace of smaller articulated loaders. The lift capacity on these are 1.3 and 1.4 tonnes, both are powered by the same 25hp engine.

The articulated loaders, known as the L23 and L28, are assembled at the company’s own manufacturing plant in Bismarck in North Dakota. It claims that “Bobcat SALs (small articulated Loaders) are ideal for landscaping, light construction, agriculture and maintenance projects where space is tight and lower ground contact is needed.”

The design principle is that the cab and boom comprise the front section of the machine with the articulation point being underneath the driver. The rear section contains the engine and counterweight. Such an arrangement acts to reduce the overall length of the vehicle.

The L28 has an extendable boom although its reach has yet to be announced. Top speed for these two models is 13kph and there will be the option of various counterweight configurations.

The announcement of these new loaders is part of a larger drive to update and improve the whole product portfolio. Other machines to be introduced next year include new ‘R-Series’ skid steer and tracked loaders as well as three new compact diggers in the five to six tonne segment.

The four new ‘R-Series’ skid loaders are a redesign from the ground up.

The wheeled machines have lifting capacities of 2,359kg and 2,722kg while the tracked units can handle 3.175kg and 4,050kg.

The Bobcat L28 small articulated loader

