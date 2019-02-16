Blaney targeting wide range of markets with new loaders

Blaney multipurpose wheeled loaders have been designed to be compact to aid manoeuvrability and mobility.

Their size allows them to access hard to reach areas while their weight (under 3.5 tonnes) allows them to be transported easily.

Blaney says the loaders are targeted at a wide range of markets including those involved in farming, plant hire, construction, equestrian, landscaping or road works.

As with all products and machines from Blaney Group, including the Quad-X range of ATV equipment and the Blaney Agri tractor attachments, the Blaney Motor range is designed, developed and manufactured in Co Antrim.

The company's development team has already been working closely with a range of farmers, contractors, machinery dealers and plant hire companies to ensure the new wheeled loaders not only meet but exceed expectations.

The new loaders have been designed to be simple to operate, with all the controls at your fingertips - easy controls for any novice. Blaney engineers have paid close attention to the need for farmers to hop on/ hop off quickly and have incorporated a design for easy driver access.

Power comes from a 40hp engine that drives through a hydrostatic transmission with four-wheel drive and limited slip differential.

A high-capacity hydraulic system allows the loader to lift an impressive weight of 1-tonne, while it has a 2.7m reach (or 3.3m for the telescopic model).