Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 16 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Blaney targeting wide range of markets with new loaders

Derek Casey

Derek Casey

Blaney multipurpose wheeled loaders have been designed to be compact to aid manoeuvrability and mobility.

Their size allows them to access hard to reach areas while their weight (under 3.5 tonnes) allows them to be transported easily.

Blaney says the loaders are targeted at a wide range of markets including those involved in farming, plant hire, construction, equestrian, landscaping or road works.

As with all products and machines from Blaney Group, including the Quad-X range of ATV equipment and the Blaney Agri tractor attachments, the Blaney Motor range is designed, developed and manufactured in Co Antrim.

The company's development team has already been working closely with a range of farmers, contractors, machinery dealers and plant hire companies to ensure the new wheeled loaders not only meet but exceed expectations.

The new loaders have been designed to be simple to operate, with all the controls at your fingertips - easy controls for any novice. Blaney engineers have paid close attention to the need for farmers to hop on/ hop off quickly and have incorporated a design for easy driver access.

Power comes from a 40hp engine that drives through a hydrostatic transmission with four-wheel drive and limited slip differential.

A high-capacity hydraulic system allows the loader to lift an impressive weight of 1-tonne, while it has a 2.7m reach (or 3.3m for the telescopic model).

Also Read

"Special attention has been given to the design of this telescopic machine in transferring tractive effort to the wheels during loading or pushing material," said company MD Sean Blaney.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

Komatsu targets contractors and farmers with newly designed loader
Correct spreader settings are machine specific and are based on the type of fertiliser being spread and the bout width chosen

Are sprayer issues hitting your pocket?
The new Krone Big M-450 is powered by 450hp Liebherr engine and has a 9.95 cutting width

'Big M' set to rock FTMTA machinery spectacular
The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show at Punchestown in 2017. Photo: Alf Harvey

The FTMTA Show ... 30 years a-growing
Tractors must be fitting with a flashing amber beacon

Light up your tractor fully or pay the penalty, farmers told
Massey Ferguson remains the market leader; the cornerstone of its success is a widening range of versatile stockman and loader tractor options

Powering ahead - Ireland's Top 10 tractors
Hardi's new Mega sprayer will be unveiled on the IAM stand at the FTMTA Machinery Show

Top brands gear up for machinery exhibition


Top Stories

Lorries queue on the A256 outside Dover, part of the landbridge to Ireland, during trials for post-Brexit disruption at Britain’s channel ports. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

France fears border lorry queues as it braces for no-deal Brexit
Tillage advisor Pat Minnock

Pat Minnock: 'Farmers are being bamboozled by this inspections bureaucracy'

'The 30-month age limit has to be scrapped'
Joe Gavin, CEO and co-founder of Celtic Wind Crops.

Budding business ... meet the founding member of Ireland's leading hemp...
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: Spring is off to a positive start but after 2018, we are taking no...
Gerard Holland at Cork Court on 42 charges of handling stolen engines and parts for cars, including BMWs, and tractors Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Cork Courts

Man who operated 'chop shop' for stolen parts from tractors jailed
Lot 47 Weight 765Kg, DOB18/03/17, Breed LMX. Price 2100. Owner Peter Hynes. Photo Roger Jones.

TB levels at historically low levels, but progress towards...