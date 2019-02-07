'Big M' set to rock FTMTA machinery spectacular

Dublin-based machinery distributors Farmhand will have a big presence at this year's FTMTA show at Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare this week.

Farmhand is bringing 24 machines to the show, which takes place on February 7 to 9. Seven of these machines have never previously been displayed in Ireland.

"It's an opportunity for us to show all of the new machinery that has been released in the past two years but also to meet customers and get feedback," said marketing director Stephen Scrivener.

One of the star attractions is going to be the Krone Big M 450 self-propelled mower, which has been redesigned from the ground up following the success of the Big M 420 model. It has been built around a huge 450hp Liebherr engine with a 9.95m cutting width.

"It is a big machine to display inside but it was at the centre of many bigger silage contractors' operations last year and is getting rave reviews," added Farmhand sales director David Borland.

The new Amazone Combidisc drill/harrow combination, which allows for a more versatile drilling combination, will also be on display.

Several Amazone products will be on display

It's a 3m compact disc harrow that's designed to work alone or with a drill mounted on top, with the added benefit of reducing fuel consumption. This allows for a more versatile machine with a high work rate.

Simulator

"Along with the Combidisc we also have the Amazone Cayros plough and new ZAV spreader, which is proving a huge hit with Irish grass and tillage farmers," explained Scrivener.