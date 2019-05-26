Better communication can help reduce silage season safety hazards

With this in mind, the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has published a safety factsheet for contractors and farmers for the 2019 silage harvest.

The FCI Factsheet provides guidance and examples of what both farmers and contractors can do to keep each other, and their staff, safe during the busy silage-making time.

It highlights the need for better communications as a key method approach to help to reduce accidents around the busy silage harvesting time.

Having a face-to-face or over-the-phone meeting before work starts can help farmers and contractors to reach a common understanding and establish clear roles, responsibilities and actions. It will also prevent any gaps in managing health and safety risks.

What can contractors and farmers do?

Michael Moroney, FCI Chief Executive, said contractors must make sure that any risks from their work that could affect the farmer, farm workers or other contractors on the farm are reasonably managed.

If a risk can't be eliminated, then it must be minimised, so far as is reasonably practicable.