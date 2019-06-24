BackPac system aiming to leave rivals trailing in its wake

Jim O'Brien

German manufacturer Vogelsang is launching the BackPac2, a special system for umbilical slurry application with working widths up to 30 meters.

The linkage is available as a dribble bar and trailing shoe for increased robustness and flexibility.

"With the BackPac2, we attached particular importance to providing the driver with all relevant data such as application rate and pressure in an intelligent control system in the cab," says Henning Ahlers, sales manager at Vogelsang.

"In this way, the driver always spreads liquid manure precisely and in a soil-friendly manner, irrespective of the manure properties and soil contour."

Vogelsang has equipped the BackPac2 with its own electro-hydraulic system for more user-friendly handling.

Drivers can control them via Isobus from the tractor terminal or alternatively from a dedicated terminal without Isobus.

For more targeted manure spreading, Vogelsang can also equip the umbilical application system linkage with flow rate and pressure measuring systems in the supply lines on request.

The driver sees the data in the terminal and can adjust the flow rate if required. A simple touch of a button is all it takes to fold the linkage in and out to any working width.

Automated headland management also simplifies the umbilical application system.

If the driver doesn't want to spread liquid manure on the headland, he can close the two section cut-off valves, switch off the distributor and raise the lifting device - if installed - at the push of a button.

After turning, the driver returns the linkage to the original spreading position again afterwards.

If liquid manure is spread on the headland, the left or right section cut-off valves can also be closed at the push of a button, independent of the turning manoeuvre. This prevents overspreading on the headland.

The side arms of the BackPac2 have been made more stable and, as a result, they can withstand heavy loads when spreading liquid manure and when folding in and out.

