Axial-Flow combines get a major revamp for 2020

Case IH also announced details of its new combine plans for 2020, which includes a new 150 series Axial-Flow model and updates to the 250 series Axial-Flow.

The Case IH line of Axial-Flow 140 series combines aimed at mid-sized farms and contracting businesses becomes the Axial-Flow 150 series for 2020, with upgraded engines that meet Stage V emissions regulations.

New for the 5150, 6150 and 7150 Axial-Flow models are FPT Industrial engines that meet Stage V regulations, with respective rated ECE 120 power outputs of 278hp, 333hp and 380hp.

On the 7150, unload boost at rated engine speed and peak power have both been increased by 11hp to 460hp compared with the 7140 it replaces, allowing for extra daily output during unloading and a more constant harvest speed to achieve higher productivity in varying conditions.

The engines use the FPT-patented Hi-eSCR selective catalytic reduction exhaust after-treatment system that imposes no penalties on fuel consumption or power output.

In an upgrade from the 140 series models, new 150 series Axial-Flow combines can be specified with IF800/65 R32 tyres to minimise ground pressure by spreading the combine's weight.

European deliveries of Axial-Flow 150 series combines will begin in March 2020.

