‘AutoDock’ system speeds up combine harvester movements between fields

The movement of combine harvesters between fields has always been slowed by the need to detach the header and remount it again.

Fendt have now taken a major step forward in expediting this process with the introduction of its ‘AutoDock’ system.

The company claims that a header now can be fully attached within five seconds of it being picked up by the combine.

The job would have taken at least two minutes when done manually, thus there is a considerable time saving during the harvest period.

Not only is time saved, but the operator will be avoiding contact with the dust, chaff and hydraulic oil that comes with making header connections manually.

“One touch of the in-cab control terminal starts the five-second AutoDock process, eliminating trips for the operator from the cab to the combine head,” says Kevin Forth, AGCO senior tactical marketing manager.

The operator drives the combine up to the header, lifts it from the ground or trailer with, then pushes the attach icon on the touch-screen control panel.

AutoDock uses guide pins and hydraulic actuators to automatically connect the drives on both sides of the header. This connects all mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems with a single-point coupler while mechanically latching the header in place. Pushing the detach icon reverses the process when it’s time to remove the header.

There are three main components involved. A main connecting plate, that matches a similar unit on the header, and two drive shafts, one each side of the elevator base. These are moved laterally into position during hook up.

Connecting plates

The connecting plates are identical in function to those found on a front end loader and are protected from the ingress of dirt by flaps that are automatically moved out of the way during the process.

The driveshaft connection similarly consists of two plates, the discs on the combine side having a series of studs that engage with a drilled disc on the header.

The system is offered as an option on all Fendt Ideal combines. It is also available for the DynaFlex 9300 Series draper head equipped with AutoDock driveline and adapters for the multi-coupler attachment. Fendt intend making it available for other headers in the future.

