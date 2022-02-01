All-electric UTV coming to Irish market as Polaris unveils Ranger XP Kinetic

The Ranger XP Kinetic has a new electric powertrain. Photos: Adventure Studios

Irish farmers will have the option of buying an all-electric utility track vehicle (UTV) this summer as Polaris brings its new Ranger XP Kinetic to the market.

The new machine features an entirely new electric powertrain born from Polaris’ partnership with Zero Motorcycles.

The Ranger XP Kinetic is available as a three-seat model, with a Premium and Ultimate trim.

The Premium trim contains a single 14.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that gives an estimated range of 45 miles (70km), while the Ultimate trim delivers 29.8 kWh of battery capacity, with a range of 80 miles (130km).

The Ultimate trim also has a 18cm infotainment screen.

Polaris says the machine has an industry-leading 110 HP and 140lb-ft of instant torque and has can tow 1,134kg and haul 567kg.

The UTV has three drive modes optimised to driving conditions and range management:

Eco+: Optimises torque and top speed for maximum range and light duty jobs.

Standard: Optimises throttle response for everyday driving and moderate-sized jobs

Sport: Optimises throttle response for spirited driving and the toughest jobs

It also features a class-leading 35.5cm of ground clearance to rise over obstacles, and is equipped with 74cm, 8-ply Pro Armor X-Terrain tires for traction and durability to crawl over rocks and ruts.

According to the company, the UTV will have “unrivalled durability” so riders can maximise their uptime and improve productivity.

This, it says, is because the electric powertrain features fewer moving parts, meaning less maintenance and more uptime.

It says the machine has been “torture-tested” in extreme conditions and treacherous terrain and is backed by a one-year factory-installed warranty, three-year electric powertrain coverage, and five-year battery coverage.

Polaris also says scheduled maintenance costs are expected to be 70pc less than average maintenance costs for similar fuel-powered vehicles.

In terms of charging, it says charging options are designed to fit specific customer needs and are as easy as plugging into a standard wall outlet.

Whether customers are looking for an overnight charge, or a quick top -up during the lunch hour, they are covered.

Factory-installed on-board charging rate is 3kW for the Premium trim and 6kW for the Ultimate trim. Both can reach full charge from 0pc in as fast as five hours as equipped.





Faster

However, with the available accessory onboard charging system, rates can be boosted to 6kW for Premium and 9kW for Ultimate for up to 50pc faster charge times.

A 240V power supply is recommended for fastest charging and can deliver over four times faster charging than a standard 120V outlet.

A 12V cargo box outlet is also included for powering accessories like sprayers or charging portable batteries.

Polaris has designed new accessories specific for Ranger XP Kinetic, including a fast-acting electric heater kit so customers can ride in comfort in the colder months.

Polaris says it will arrive in Irish dealerships in the summer.