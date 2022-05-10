Why this Donegal contractor fears silage and labour shortages this year

Alastair says he's kept busy all year round with the contracting business

Alastair with his daughter Ruby on the family farm

Alastair in the milking parlour where he milks 120 Holstein Friesian cows

Alastair Doherty took part in TG4's series 'Contractors' this year. Photos by Clive Wasson

Contractor Alastair Doherty is worried there will be a shortage of silage and money later this year, especially on smaller farms.

The Donegal man, who featured recently on the TG4 show Contractors and also runs a dairy farm, says it will be the smaller farmers who are hit hardest.

Alastair says he has seen a change in fertiliser use this year because of the increased cost.

“Dairy farmers seem to be spreading fertiliser as normal, but the beef and part-time farmers are spreading very little and I wouldn’t blame them,” he says.

“I’m very concerned for next October and November — there’s going to be no grass, no silage and no money because the price of everything has risen so much.

“The likes of the 20-cow suckler farm and the part-time farmers working full-time jobs are going to get hammered because their farms wouldn’t have been the most profitable to begin with.

“Your average/big farms will continue, but the smaller ones might not.”

Ramelton-based Alastair, whose family has been in contracting for nearly 50 years, said cutbacks will have to be made and there won’t be as much work for contractors.

“Only the essential work will be done — reseeding will be very quiet, that’s what we’re hearing,” he says. “There will only be about 10pc of the reseeding work done this year.

“There will be no infrastructure built — it’s going to be one of those years where only the essential work will be done on most farms.”

Alastair says contracting “has all changed over the years” since he started.

“It’s far more demanding now than it ever was,” he says. “We can’t be there quick enough and get the job done quick enough.

“Years ago farmers would come to us and tell us they’d need us in a few weeks’ time or whatever but now it’s the next day.”

Alastair says once the farming forecast comes on each Sunday, his phone starts ringing.

“It’s go, go, go. If the weather is giving a good week, I’m gone. We don’t get any notice from farmers any more.”

He also says there have been “big changes” on the contracting front lately because of increased input prices.

“The diesel we have burned this spring, our other bills… everything has gone up. Spare parts have gone up in price too and it’s difficult to keep money in.

“Clients know the score, though: they know if they don’t pay, they won’t get the work done. It’s a tight time on everyone.”

Alastair says he is kept busy all year round with the contracting business.

“From February 1 it’s all slurry. We have two umbilical systems — we bought the first one in 1996. Both of these are out in the spring full-time to get the grazing ground done.

“Then from March 1 we’re out spreading on silage ground.

“After that, the ploughing and reseeding kicks in and then the spraying, fertiliser and rolling. That keeps us going until the middle of May when silage season starts.

“We’re at round baling and pit silage until September and then it’s back to slurry.

“We have work all year round — you can never say you’re idle as a contractor. Life is always busy, I don’t have any spare time… but I’ve got good at managing people.

“We have three full-time employees for the contracting and then a few skeleton staff for the busy periods like the summer.

“I have someone employed to milk the cows six days a week for me and I milk on Sundays myself.”

Most of the Dohertys’ clients are repeat and they’re very good at paying on time, according to Alastair.

“70pc of all the work we do is for dairy farmers. The Ramelton area is a fairly heavy dairy area now and has been for the last 20 years.

“We’re dairying ourselves so we know the score and what the farmers need.”

The Dohertys run a fleet of Massey Ferguson tractors.

“It’s always been Masseys for as long as I can remember,” says Alastair. “We like to keep the same type of tractor for a few reasons: they’re not too sore on fuel and we are familiar with them, so it’s easier to sort them out if something goes wrong.

“They’ve all got the same top links, PTO shafts and parts. If one breaks down, we can just switch to another — they can all do the same work.

“We’ve got eight now, ranging from 20 years old (Massey 62) to the latest (Massey 77).”

Alastair’s father Bobby started the contracting business when he was just 17, rotavating potatoes.

“Back then everyone in Donegal grew a wee plot of potatoes so it took him all over the county,” says Alastair.

“Then he started offering a septic tank clearance service all over Donegal.

The contracting business started round-baling in the early ’90s, with Alastair involved from a young age.

“I’ve been driving the tractors and contracting vehicles from an early age,” he says. “I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t involved.

“When I finished school I went straight into farming with my father and I’ve always loved it. One of my first jobs I had as a child was rowing silage.”

Alastair explains how he came to be involved with the Contractors programme.

“They approached me. I thought it was a joke at the start but I went with the flow for the craic. Then the producer rang me and we had a good chat and I found out what they wanted from me,” says Alastair.

“I talked to my wife about it and she said, ‘sure, what harm?’ so I said yes. We had great craic. I believe the series did very well for TG4.

“They came last April and filmed every couple of weeks until September. They’d ring to see if there was anything happening, and if there was they’d come up.

And while Alastair says the series missed some of his busiest times, this allowed him to enjoy the experience more.

“I said to them, ‘I’m just going to do what I do and you can do what you do. It turned out to be a very enjoyable experience.”

A labour shortage has been highlighted in the sector, but Alastair says the problem is not numbers.

“I could fill the street with drivers in the morning but I wouldn’t want them,” he explains. “Young fellas don’t have the training these days we had years ago because they were brought up during the Boom and they didn’t get the experience.

“They see these fellas doing it (driving) on social media and they think they know how to do it themselves then, but they don’t.

“You can’t do it without the experience because farming and contracting is dangerous work. The land and hills here are dangerous so you need to know what you’re doing.”

Working with so many dairy farmers gave Alastair Doherty a pretty good idea of where the money was and persuaded him to start milking again — his father had run a dairy farm alongside his contracting business but stopped in the late ’90s.

“We saw that dairy farmers were always able to pay their bills,” he says. “They have more cash-flow than the beef and suckler farmers.”

In 2007 Alastair went to Teagasc in Letterkenny and did his Green Cert. Following that, he went full-time farming in 2012 and started dairying, having applied for a milk quota in 2011.

“I got 200,000L from the Department, which kept me going for the first few years,” he says. “Then the milk quotas were abolished.

“Dad had been milking 30 cows but it took up too much time along with the contracting and I was too young to help at that stage.

“The family got into sucklers and beef then.”

Alastair and his father, who is now semi-retired, are milking 120 Holstein Friesians and do split calving in the spring and autumn, 70:30.

“Calving in the autumn keeps a bit of employment going for the employee over the winter too,” says Alastair.

“I keep on the replacement heifers and used to keep males and beef them at two years old. I stopped that because I wasn’t making enough money and it was too much extra work for the return I was making.”

The Dohertys cut their own wholecrop and silage and have just finished AI.

“The milk price is good, we are still feeding meal and will be until after all the AI is completed. We use mostly high-EBI bulls — this year I only AI’d cows over 160 EBI and heifers over 200 EBI.

“We grow whole-crop wheat and whole-crop barley. We will add that to ration for cows in winter because the price of barley is going to be crazy.

“It’ll be €500/t next year in autumn to buy.”