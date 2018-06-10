Joey Conroy's contracting business is not for the work shy . There are 4am starts and 8pm finishes and a whole season of slurry spreading, zero grazing, hedge cutting and other jobs in front of him.

Why this 24-year-old contractor says there is no point working for the banks

"We're spreading the slurry for local farmers at the moment and with the good weather we have 700 acres done already of the 2,500 acres we are contracted to do, so it will be full steam ahead over the next week or so," says the 24-year-old.

Joey farms with his parents, Aiden and Eleanor, on the 115ac home farm at Knockbridge outside Dundalk in Co Louth where they run a herd of 160 Holsteins providing milk for Glanbia. "It's good grazing ground, a little bit rocky with 20 acres used for silage," is how Joe describes it. The current price they are getting from the Glanbia hits the "okay" mark on the Conroy's milk price register, but "it can always be better", he adds.

Joey set up his own contracting company a couple of years ago after completing his Green Cert in the Ballyhaise Agricultural College in Co Cavan and a stint in New Zealand where, as he says, he learned the business of driving a straight line on a tractor. He now spends 80pc of his time contracting and the other 20pc helping his dad on the home farm.