Cotter Agri Contractors Ltd is a family run outfit with 52 years' experience based in Cappoquinn, Co Waterford. The business was originally set up by John Cotter, and John's son Kieran is now managing the operation. They employ up to 10 staff during peak season.

'We burn about €2,000 worth of diesel per day during peak season' - Two contractors on gearing up for the second cut

The main services offered by Cotter Agri are silage and maize harvesting, slurry spreading and contract maize and fodder beet growing.

The team make all pit silage, preferring to leave bales to other outfits, and the harvester used is a trusted 2015 Claas 860. Kieran Cotter (right) says his team finished the first cut last weekend after a busy five weeks.

He says the weather couldn't have been better.

Cotters harvesting Maize in 2017

"We started a bit later than usual for first cut - on the May 15 - but pretty much it has been non-stop since then.

"Our acreage is up. We charge €130 an acre including VAT into the pit and for that we do a top class job and keep a modern fleet of machines.

"I bought a couple of new 22ft trailers for the fleet this year.

Diesel prices are up - we burn about €2,000 worth of diesel per day during peak season. Second cut is already looming - we are just over a fortnight away for those customers we took first cut from back in mid-May."