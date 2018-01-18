'A lot of the young lads don't want the long hours' - Farm contractors give their views on the issues that lie ahead
With the slurry spreading season kicking off, contractors at the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors' (FCI) conference in Co Dublin gave their views on the issues that lie ahead.
Patrick Nolan, Moone, Co Kildare
"Finance will be an issue. Everyone is talking that the money is going to reduce in dairying. That is going to put a lot of people under pressure. There has been heavy investment to follow the dairy trend.
"We would have invested in mowers, balers and wrappers. The price of commodities such as grain and straw will also be an issue. We're quite busy at the moment. The cost of machinery is over inflated at this stage and deadlines are getting tighter.
"Weather is becoming a serious issue - there is a lot of downtime then. There are an awful lot more wet days in the year."
Pat Dowd, Dingle, Co Kerry
"The weather is our biggest problem and the price of diesel. There is more pressure with weather, it is all go and then you're stopped again. There is a labour issue as well it is harder to get young people."
Tom Butler, Tipperary town