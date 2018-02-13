'A tractor nowadays is about €150,000.....We’re seeing a lot of contractors chucking it all in'

FarmIreland.ie

From investing in new technologies to inclement weather, contractors at the recent Professional Agricultural Contractors of Ireland conference voiced the most pressing issues facing their businesses this spring.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/machinery/a-tractor-nowadays-is-about-150000were-seeing-a-lot-of-contractors-chucking-it-all-in-36594409.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article35970758.ece/c4c4b/AUTOCROP/h342/2015-12-15_bus_15246674_I1.JPG