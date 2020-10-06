A new wave of ‘push off’ trailers are delivering impressive load efficiency and safety results

Neat: Push-off trailers rely on the front headboard moving back along the body of the trailer, ejecting the contents at the rear

The standard tipping trailer has been around for a long time and its relative simplicity has stood it in good stead over the years. However, as tractors get bigger and operations more intense, it is no surprise that trailer design principles are now being revisited in a bid to improve the transport of forage and other crops.

A new breed of ‘push off’ trailers are an alternative to the conventional arrangement of elevating the front of the trailer and allowing gravity to do the rest. These rely on the front headboard moving back along the body of the trailer, ejecting the contents at the rear as it does so.

There several advantages to this system. The primary one is safety as the body does not elevate and so become unstable. Nor will it snag with overhead cables and the load may be deposited inside low buildings. There is also less torsional stress on the frame and a failure in the hydraulic system will not result in an uncontrolled descent of the body.

Aside from safety considerations, push off trailers are able to compress the material as it is being loaded. Naturally, grains are not amenable to being compacted but forage crops, especially if dry, can be reduced in volume to a considerable extent. This increases the load of the trailer by weight, so reducing the number of trips required.

The latest company to bring this type of trailer to market is Richard Western Ltd of Framlingham, Suffolk. This summer has seen the testing of its latest model which is scheduled for production in time for the 2021 season.

Based on a design by USA Equipment of the Netherlands, the British-built version will not be a clone of the Dutch machine. Certain details have been altered and other features added. One particular addition is an in-cab control box which automates the emptying sequence by simply pressing one button. Depending on the tractor this cycle may take as little as 35 seconds. The same control unit can be used to automatically compress the load to a specified pressure during filing.

The trailer which is undergoing final trials is a 40 cubic metre unit. This runs on tandem axles with leaf spring suspension. 50 and 60 cubic metre versions are planned with these larger units having a tri-axle arrangement. Steering axles will be available on all models.

The overall weight of the junior sized trailer is around 8,500kg but the actual weight of the delivered product will vary with the options chosen. A further option will be the fitting of load cells between the body and frame to help the operator ensure that the total train weight does not exceed the legal limit.

