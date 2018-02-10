Nearly every farm on the country has a fertiliser spreader of one kind or another.

A good spread - Our machinery expert looks at the latest in affordable spreader options

It is a fundamental piece of farm machinery regardless of the main farm enterprise, so unsurprisingly there is a huge choice of spreaders available in terms of manufacturers and specification level.

Regardless of type, fertiliser spreaders must essentially perform two functions; meter the flow of fertiliser and distribute it across the spreading width to give a uniform application. So what can the average dairy or livestock farmer expect to pay for a new mounted fertiliser spreader?

These days the demand for bigger machines with greater output means twin disc machines are now the norm, even for entry level. Your average twin disc spreader will hold 2x600kg fertiliser bags with comfort, tends to have good accuracy levels and fairly modest pricing at entry level spec.

Sulky’s DX range starts from €4,500 plus VAT.