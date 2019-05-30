A concrete idea for water pumps

Wexford man Jim Ryan has hit on the clever idea of mounting an animal operated water pump on to a pre-cast concrete block for added stability.

Jim, who is a drystock farmer, said the set-up allows both large and small cattle drink the water from the nearby river without polluting the water course.

The water pump is based on a diaphragm design and is activated by the cow when she pushes it with her nose. Similar nose water pumps are available from farm shops around the country. Jim's innovation is to mount the pump on to a concrete weight to ensure bigger cattle are unable to push it around the field.

Jim says the height from the base of the block to the trough is about 30 inches, and it has been working really well on his farm so far.

Lots of farmers use streams, springs and ponds to water livestock. It can be convenient and easy, but it's not always the best for animal health and can lead to river bank erosion and pollution. But nose pumps can be quick to install, portable and relatively inexpensive.

As the name suggests, nose pumps work when the animal pushes a lever with its nose. Each press of the lever draws about a litre of water into the trough from a water source. A pump can serve about 20 cow-calf pairs. They are most suited to dry stock or dairy cows, but young calves can have difficulty due to height differences.

The major advantages are that the pump does not require a power source since it is animal activated, and it is compliant with the GLAS river bank regulations.

Jim says the unit mounted on a concrete weight is a perfect height for most of his cattle.