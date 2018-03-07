A classy tedder - The new Claas silage kit is designed for small to medium-sized farms

Summer seems like light years away after the weather of the past few days, but the flow of new silage machinery keeps on coming. Maybe it is a welcome reminder that better times are coming?

The latest additions to the Claas Volto tedder and Liner rakes ranges hit the ground this week and interestingly they are designed for medium to small farms looking to run their own machinery and maintain control over this aspect of their silage and hay making.

The new Volto 55 tedder and Liner 320 (pictured) rake also bring technology features that Claas claims until now have only been available on wider, more advanced models. Volto tedder

The new four-rotor Volto 55 tedder has a working width of 5.2m, making it ideal for spreading two swaths from smaller mowers, say in the 2m-3m mowing width category. The tedder is the latest in the Volto range to feature the well proven max spread crop flow concept, previously only available on larger models. Unlike conventional straight tines, with this system the tines are angled by 29 degrees; this has the benefit that more crop is collected as each arm has a longer sweep.