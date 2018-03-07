Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 7 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

A classy tedder - The new Claas silage kit is designed for small to medium-sized farms

 

The Claas Liner is ideal for farmers looking to do their own silage raking
The Claas Liner is ideal for farmers looking to do their own silage raking
Derek Casey

Derek Casey

Summer seems like light years away after the weather of the past few days, but the flow of new silage machinery keeps on coming. Maybe it is a welcome reminder that better times are coming?

The latest additions to the Claas Volto tedder and Liner rakes ranges hit the ground this week and interestingly they are designed for medium to small farms looking to run their own machinery and maintain control over this aspect of their silage and hay making.

The new Volto 55 tedder and Liner 320 (pictured) rake also bring technology features that Claas claims until now have only been available on wider, more advanced models.

Volto tedder

The new four-rotor Volto 55 tedder has a working width of 5.2m, making it ideal for spreading two swaths from smaller mowers, say in the 2m-3m mowing width category.

The tedder is the latest in the Volto range to feature the well proven max spread crop flow concept, previously only available on larger models. Unlike conventional straight tines, with this system the tines are angled by 29 degrees; this has the benefit that more crop is collected as each arm has a longer sweep.

Once collected, the crop flows between the rotors in a straight line, so reducing crop damage. This also creates a greater space for the crop to flow through, helping increase throughput, but results in a wider and more even spread pattern thereby ensuring fewer lumps and more even drying.

Overall, Claas claims the spreading arms work for 65pc longer and the increase in pick-up rate and flow through the tedder results in higher throughput and increased forward speed.

Also Read

This also allows the Volto 55 to be run at a reduced engine speed. The Volto 55 features the Claas CLK headstock which transfers the weight of the machine onto the tractor's lower linkages.

When raised, the headstock system will automatically centre the tedder and fixes it in position for transport.

Each of the four 1.50m diameter rotors is fitted with six heavy duty 10.5mm tines. Options include a guide wheel and edge-spreading guard.

Liner 320 rake

The new single-rotor Liner 320 completes the Claas range of compact rakes and has a working width of 3.20m. A lightweight design makes it the ideal entry model for use with smaller tractors and in awkwardly shaped fields or on difficult hillsides.

As with larger Liner models, the rotor drive including the cam track is completely sealed and continuously lubricated. The rotor is fitted with eight tine arms, each with three 9.0mm diameter spring tines that are clamped in place using a cotter pin.

Working height is quickly and easily adjusted using a lockable hand crank. As standard, the Liner 320 is carried on a single axle fitted with large 16/6.5-8 tyres.

A tandem axle is available as an option.

Each of the robust arms incorporates a defined bending point, so in the event of the arm striking a solid object, this will bend to avoid the drive system being damaged.

A 'U' shaped stabilising frame incorporating the three-point mounting to attach the Liner 320, guarantees smooth contour following, even in difficult conditions and on hilly terrain.

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

The Toyota Land Cruiser

Farmer favourites Land Cruiser and Hilux will still be available to buy in...
Minister Ross dismissed suggestions that it would involve going into farmyards and seizing tractors

Transport Minister sets the record straight on unaccompanied...
The Ford Ranger

Business and pleasure... can your jeep do double duty as a family car?
Aerators are available from around €2,500 and target compaction issues close to the surface.

Drainage solutions - Our machinery expert looks at the latest piping and...

Second-hand tractor imports outstrip new tractors sales for first time in 3 years

Tractor enthusiasts gear up for a marathon trek
The Case IH Optum 250

Case IH expands its low weight, high horsepower tractor line up


Top Stories

Stock image

Wind farm operator loses High Court challenge to a refusal of permission for...
Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Schmallenberg virus appears to have spread further north in Ireland in 2017...
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 30A. Weight 670K. DOB 2/3/16. Breed CH. Price €1840 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices rise 5c/kg as trade begins to find its feet
Some 12,000 people affected by the 'Do Not Drink' notice

Kerosene spillage: Farmers told to avoid if possible using supply for...
Make sure you have last year's pesticide records finalised

Some simple steps can take the stress out of the spraying season
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

'CAP payments must reflect the needs of the majority of farmers, unlike...
Factories are looking for lamb supplies at this stage

'Base price of €7/kg needed to cover rising sheep sector costs'