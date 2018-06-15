7 top tips to keep your mower on the go this silage season

This week I take a look at some of the key service points to look out for when dealing with a used trailed silage mower conditioner.

From the pictures you can see, a suggested approach is to go from the drawbar at the front of the mower, right through to the conditioner (a systematic approach that ensures you don't forget anything). It's a good practical idea to have a few of the most commonly used spare parts in the van or shed so they are quickly available when needed - knives, belts and replacement oil.

This is the time of year when having a trusted local machinery dealer really pays off. In fairness, most good dealers are offering extended out-of-hours service during the busy summer months and many have even laid on extra staff and support service for 'on-call' management of machinery breakdowns. These guys are highly trained technicians - the lifeblood of the machinery trade - so support them if you can. Having a good technician's mobile number in your phone is priceless when the days start to run into each other. 1 Oil should be changed once a year Use 80/90 gear oil in both the swivel hitch gearbox and the main gearbox at the slip clutch. This oil should be changed once a year and should be checked regularly. In this picture (below) we are looking at the top and bottom gearboxes of the swivel hitch. This mower (an older John Deere model 1316) takes 0.8 litres of oil in the bottom and 2.4 litres in the top compartment.

Use gear oil 2 Watch out for wear and tear Watch out for wear in the knuckles of universal joints. As always, make sure your PTO covers (below) and holding chains are in place. Heavy knocks to the mower can crack the drawbar so check its structure regularly. Wearing joints 3 Is your mower clogging regularly If you find the mower gets clogged up in only moderately heavy grass one of two things can be wrong. Either the triple v-belt (below) that drives the conditioner is worn and needs replacing or else it simply needs to be tensioned.