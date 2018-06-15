Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 15 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

7 top tips to keep your mower on the go this silage season

 

Most good dealers are offering extended out-of-hours service during the busy summer months
Most good dealers are offering extended out-of-hours service during the busy summer months
Use gear oil
Wearing joints
Triple V-belt
Top hats
The cutter bar
The skid has come away from the drum
Check the conditioner
Derek Casey

Derek Casey

This week I take a look at some of the key service points to look out for when dealing with a used trailed silage mower conditioner.

From the pictures you can see, a suggested approach is to go from the drawbar at the front of the mower, right through to the conditioner (a systematic approach that ensures you don't forget anything). It's a good practical idea to have a few of the most commonly used spare parts in the van or shed so they are quickly available when needed - knives, belts and replacement oil.

This is the time of year when having a trusted local machinery dealer really pays off. In fairness, most good dealers are offering extended out-of-hours service during the busy summer months and many have even laid on extra staff and support service for 'on-call' management of machinery breakdowns. These guys are highly trained technicians - the lifeblood of the machinery trade - so support them if you can. Having a good technician's mobile number in your phone is priceless when the days start to run into each other.

1 Oil should be changed once a year

Use 80/90 gear oil in both the swivel hitch gearbox and the main gearbox at the slip clutch. This oil should be changed once a year and should be checked regularly. In this picture (below) we are looking at the top and bottom gearboxes of the swivel hitch. This mower (an older John Deere model 1316) takes 0.8 litres of oil in the bottom and 2.4 litres in the top compartment.

2018-06-12_bus_41595912_I8.JPG
Use gear oil

2 Watch out for wear and tear

Watch out for wear in the knuckles of universal joints. As always, make sure your PTO covers (below) and holding chains are in place. Heavy knocks to the mower can crack the drawbar so check its structure regularly.

2018-06-12_bus_41598861_I2.JPG
Wearing joints

3 Is your mower clogging regularly

If you find the mower gets clogged up in only moderately heavy grass one of two things can be wrong. Either the triple v-belt (below) that drives the conditioner is worn and needs replacing or else it simply needs to be tensioned.

2018-06-12_bus_41598864_I7.JPG
Triple V-belt

4 Missing skid

In this picture (below) you can see the skid (bottom) has come away from the drum. A missing skid means that disc will be cutting closer to the ground than its neighbours, skinning the grass and soil. This in turn increases the likelihood of bending/breaking the knives on that particular drum.

2018-06-12_bus_41598867_I5.JPG
The skid has come away from the drum

Skids can either be knocked off with a heavy bang from a stone/mound of earth or can simply come off as a result of wear and tear. A skid should normally last at least around 1000 acres.

Also Read

2018-06-12_bus_41598965_I4.JPG
The cutter bar

5 Cuttar bar maintenance

The cutter bar (above). It's a good idea to run the mower for a minute before changing the cutter bar oil. This heats up the oil, reducing its viscosity and makes it flow better. The mower should then be jacked up slightly on its left hand side to help the old oil to flow out of the bung. Make sure all the old oil is out before replacing with clean 80/90 gear oil as per your mower manufacturer's guidelines. Knives need to be replaced when damaged or after 500 acres, whichever comes first.

6 Top hats

The two large drums at either end of the cutterbar are often called 'top hats' due to their shape. Top hats (below) play an important role in pushing the cut grass into the path of the conditioner. If you look closely, you will see deflector strips on them. Keeping these deflectors in good shape means the whole sward will be pushed into the path of the oncoming conditioner.

2018-06-12_bus_41598970_I3.JPG
Top hats

7 Keep you conditioner in top shape

With wilting and dry matter content a science of its own these days, the conditioner (below) is key to silage quality and should be checked regularly. Worn bushels will make conditioner spikes spin out of balance and, in some cases, come off, causing heavy vibration. If you feel this happening, check the conditioner for loose or missing spikes.

2018-06-12_bus_41598974_I6.JPG
Check the conditioner

Most good dealers are offering extended out-of-hours service during the busy summer months

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

New Fast Tractor Testing comes into force
Those attending Grass & Muck also saw Massey Ferguson mowers, rakes and tedders working in the demo areas.

High horsepower from Massey on show at Grass & Muck
Long days are running into each other for contractors and farmers alike.

High maintenance - key points for your silage mower
Stock photo

Eddie Cunningham: 'Potholes are so bad on Irish roads that people even say...
The Fendt Katana self-propelled forage harvester will be demonstrated at Gurteen

Cutting edge silage harvesting technology to be on show at Grass & Muck
There are no specific safety regulations use of quad bikes in Ireland. Stock picture

'When a quad bike falls on you, you choke with the weight of it'
Alternatives to diesel in farming are a long way off

Why diesel will continue to power farming despite the drive for zero-...


Top Stories

Stamp Duty relief for long-term leases and farm consolidation to be signed into law
(stock photo)

Minister details planned exemption for farmers from vacant site levy
The farm is currently let to a local dairy farmer

VIDEO: See inside this 'top class' 105ac Meath farm on the market for...

Sheep farmers bid for slice of Wild Atlantic action with new brand for hill lamb
One of Bord na Mona's new machines carrying out rewetting work at Clonwhelan Bog, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Bord na Móna digging deep to re-wet thousands of acres of bog
The calf became trapped under a tree. Credit: BBC

Calf has 'lucky' escape after tree falls on him during Storm Hector
Gardaí discovered the original tags of the heifer stolen from Virginia show in a shed on the property. Stock image.

Defendant ‘brought shame on his family’ - Suspended sentence for thefts of...