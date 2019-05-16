100pc clearance of 90 lots at Laois auction

A Tuffmac 20' Cattle Trailer sold at €8,650
Farming Independent Team

Hennessy Auctioneers of Laois held a retirement auction on behalf of a local retired dairy farmer last Saturday. Almost 200 farmers registered for a bidding number, with a huge array of machinery for sale.

The farm machinery and dairy equipment on offer was well maintained and a credit to the retiring farmer, according to John Hennessy.

A 2010 JCB TM310S Loader with almost 7,000 hours sold for €30,500
The big ticket item on the day was a 2016 Claas Arion 630 with almost 2,000 hours which sold for €53,000. This was followed by a 2010 JCB TM310S Loader with almost 7,000 hours which sold for €30,500.

On the dairy equipment side of things, there was a very strong interest. A Packo 10,000L Bulk Tank sold at €10,500, the DeLeval 20 unit parlour sold at €10,000 while an Alfco Drafting System sold at €4,300. The dairy equipment has to be removed at the buyer's expense and responsibility.

The DeLeval 20-unit parlour sold for €10,000
Other top prices on the day included a Tuffmac 20' Cattle Trailer sold at €8,650, Claas Volto 4 Rotor Tedder sold at €5,400, Belmac 70 O Grazer sold at €10,800, Belmac 2100 Gallon Tanker sold at €6,000, Pro Dig Shear Grab sold at €3,550, Amazone 3T Fertilizer Spreader sold at €3,550, 1994 Case 856XL 4WD sold at €5,600, 1985 Case 885XL 2WD sold at €3,100, O'Neill 3T Ad Lib Feeder sold at €3,050 and 14x7 Steel Grain Trailer sold at €3,200.

According to the auctioneers, there was a 100pc clearance of almost 90 lots on the day and all prices quoted above exclude auctioneer's fees. There was no VAT on any of the equipment.

Hennessy Auctioneers is a family-run business based in Stradbally, Co Laois and is headed up by John Hennessy and assisted by his wife Julie and daughter-in-law Olive while sons Ciaran and Sean help out at the weekends.

While they offer a broad range of property auctioneering services they are renowned for their monthly collective farm and plant machinery auction based at the old mart in Portlaoise with their next auction taking place on Saturday, May 18.

Some of the crowd at the auction.
The Claas Volto 4 Rotor Tedder sold for €5,400
2016 Claas Arion 630 with almost 2,000 hours which sold for €53,000
A Packo 10,000L Bulk Tank sold at €10,500
The Amazone 3T Fertilizer Spreader sold at €3,550
