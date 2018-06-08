10 steps to cheaper silage - Rising diesel prices mean higher silage bills, but bulk buying and planning ahead can help cut costs

Machines all over the country are on the move with the 2018 first cut silage campaign now in full swing. It's an exciting time of year and after a slow start, grass now looks to be in plentiful supply. However, silage-making is a notoriously expensive job for farmers. An unexpected downpour of rain leading to botched quality silage, or a mower getting banjaxed thanks to a "UFO" (unidentified field object), are just some examples of what can go wrong.

Much has also been written about the rising price of diesel this year compared to last, and at least part of that cost will be passed to farmers. But is there anything that can be done to negate the rising cost of silage-making? We've come up with the following ten suggestions for a healthier looking silage bill.

1 Take a walk There can be no excuse for not making it your business to walk every acre to be mown before allowing a contractor onto the land. This really is in your own interests. Many contractors are using self-propelled mowers and harvesters worth north of €250,000 plus the VAT. The last thing you want on your farm is an expensive breakdown caused by running into trouble on your watch. Warn contractors and their staff of hazards they may encounter on your farm. You may have the same contractor every year but don't assume they will remember the place well enough from a safety point of view because drivers change year in, year out. 2 Don't be mean, treat them keen Let there be no doubt that contractors and their weary drivers certainly appreciate a meal if they are working long hours and days. The tradition of bringing a contractor and his team into the kitchen for "spuds" seems to have all but vanished. It doesn't take a big stretch of the imagination to see how, when it comes to writing the cheque, the well-fed and watered contractor will be more inclined to negotiate. But is it a dying tradition? Contractors say it is, and that often it is the smaller farmer who tends to offer a meal.

3 Have help at hand for the pit For pit silage, be sure to have plenty of hands assembled in order to get the pit covered quickly and efficiently. There is nothing more annoying for a contractor than to have to spend hours covering the pit while the next farmer customer is anxiously waiting for the team to arrive before the weather breaks. So plan ahead, have the cover unfolded and all tyres ready to be placed. Ask your relations or neighbours to help out and return the favour if possible. 4 Prompt payment pays Every contractor's favourite customer is the farmer who insists on paying "going out the gate". Not everyone can afford to do this, but if you can it's often very worthwhile because most contractors offer a discount for prompt payment. It is often possible to knock €10-€15 an acre off the average silage quote if the farmer pays the contractor at the gate. If you have 50 acres of silage charged at €110 an acre, that comes to a €750 saving. The contractor benefits as well because it keeps an amount of early cash flowing in to meet his staff, fuel, maintenance and insurance bills.

For baled silage, two ways to lower the bill are to reduce the number of bales made per acre by wilting the grass properly, and to produce denser bales.