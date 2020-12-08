10 Christmas treats for farmers of all ages

Christmas always comes as rush to many with its arrival springing something of a surprise upon those who are busy farming all day and every day. Despite the 12 months warning from last time it's often a question of nipping out to buy something in a hurry, so here's a quick rundown of some suitable items which might be snapped up locally or online.

Electric Dirt Bike

As a first bike there is much to be said for a model that can have its speed limited to match the novel riders experience. The KQ1600 from KidsQuads has this handy feature along with a snazzy paint job and off road tyres.

Powered by a 1600W brushless electric motor there is no need for two stroke petrol mixtures or the frustration of starting smaller engines. Although light in weight and aimed at 8-14 year olds the frame is rugged enough to carry small adults.

Claimed to be "fast and incredibly fun to drive on smooth, rough or slippery ground" a bike of this type will inspire the young rider "to be bold and daring for their whole life." Available in either green or red it has hydraulic brakes and suspension for a smoother and safer ride. Priced at £799.95 the company delivers to Ireland and supplies a whole range of safety gear to match the machines. www.kids-quads.co.uk

Massey Ferguson Toddler Toys

Small presents for distant relations and stocking fillers for those closer to home can be found on the Massey Ferguson website. The company likes to start them young with babies teethers available at €6 a pair and goes on to teddy bears (€10), 32 piece jigsaws (€10), a wipeable wooden picture book (€16.90) and even a pair of teddy tractors at €34.90 apiece.

For those who are a little older the company's merchandise also embraces model tractors from Britains starting with a MF6616 with loader at 1/32 scale for €29.90. There are many other small items such as a pencil case (€12.90) and aluminium water bottle (€6.05). www.shop.masseyferguson.com

Crosslander wellies

Practicality and comfort are the hallmarks of the Crossland Kodiak range of wellingtons. Designed for both ladies and gents they are made from natural rubber with a neoprene lining - claimed to offer cold weather protection down to minus 20 deg C.

A high shaft protests the lower leg and a buckle allows easy adjustment around the calf to keep the everything snug and dry. A 3cm heel block and flexible sole provides excellent grip. Although not a traditional work boot they will add a touch of style when venturing beyond the farm gate. The cost is €89.95 from The Equine Warehouse. www.theequinewarehouse.ie

Moisture Meter

Not quite the season for an in-field moisture meter but John Deere are certainly expanding their product portfolio across the agricultural sphere. This year was an awkward one for haymaking with those that made it early getting the best results. Taking the guesswork out of later crops could well have been a boon to others so a meter would have certainly been appreciated.

The company is also adding rapidly to its list of branded workshop tools and workshop accessories. In addition to the usual spanners and hammers there are tool chests and socket sets in the famous livery which are bound to be a hit with Deere fans everywhere. All are available through your local dealer who will be carrying many in stock. www.deere.co.uk

Winter Wonders for quads

Sitting atop a quad is a cold and windy place so anything to make life more bearable is to be welcomed when out in the fields. Robert Kee of Letterkenny has three items of interest to those suffering icy fingers and wind scoured cheeks.

Warming the hands is taken care of by heated handlebar grips which slip straight on to the bars of all farm quads. A full fitting kit is included along with thumb warmers. The kit wires straight to the battery and two heat settings are available. All in at €85.95

Another approach to defying the elements are mittens which, again, fit all models and are easily slipped on to the handlebars. There is room inside to operate the throttle and all the switches while keeping the cold and wet at bay for €35.95 a pair.

The frigid wind upon the face may be greatly lessened by a universal wind shield that will bolt straight on to most common quad models. Made of polycarbonate it is claimed to be shatterproof and comes with a rubber trim for extra durability. It is priced at €159.00. www.robertkee.ie

Pickup Sliding Bed

Reaching into the back of a pickup for tools or parts can be an awkward task, especially if the vehicle is fitted with a Hardtop. 4X4Bitz of Co Kerry may well have the answer in the form of a sliding bed which is suitable for all European double cab pickups on the market.

Attachment is by four bolts and the unit can support 200kg if evenly spread. There four lashing points for tying down the load and a moulded lip runs around the edge to contain spillages. Retail price is €725 and it is available from www.4x4bitz.ie.

Farming books

Books are still the most reliable repository of information as, once published, they cannot be altered or erased. They also tend to be peer reviewed which does gives some reassurance as to their accuracy if produced by a responsible publisher.

One such is Old Pond Publishing of the UK. The company has been in the business for many years and has garnered much respect for its range of books relating to matters agricultural. Perhaps best known for the history of tractors and machinery brands generally it now encompasses practical farming, humour, forestry, smallholding, memoirs, construction and transport as well as children's books.

All are available online or from bookshops and there is bound to be something of value to anyone with an interest in farming or machinery in general. www.oldpond.com

Tractor Bumper

Adding some style to your tractor need not all be about fancy bling, it can be useful too! The Tractor Bumper from Holland not only acts as extra protection but also additional storage and even a front end weight, depending on the model specified. The 'Premium ' version is the middle of the range item that has a 142 litres of storage space integrated into its steel construction.

Attached to each side of this box are wings that are fully adjustable to match the tractors width with LED marker lights and reflective panelling for extra visibility. A sheer bolt protects the wings should they get caught while reversing .

No fitting is required as the units mount directly on to the front linkage, thus shielding other vehicles from the protruding arms in the event of a collision. To integrate the bumpers into the overall appearance of the tractor they are available in most popular liveries. Prices start at around €1,800 for the premium model. www.baileymachinerysales.ie/

Farming Simulator Alpine extension

Launched in early November the Alpine extension takes Farming Simulator into the hills for a taste of life on the slopes. With visual references to many well known locations in European ranges, not all of them in the Alps, the creators enter a new dimension of continental farming.

With the Alps being the main theme it is unsurprising that the Austrian companies Pöttinger and Lindner Tractors feature strongly. A full range of implements from the former are present while the Lintrac, with various demountable bodies, also puts in a strong appearance. Classic tractor enthusiasts are catered for with a Bührer, a Swiss manufacturer that gave up production in the seventies. Available for both Mac and PC it can be downloaded for €19.99 at www.farming-simulator.com

Irish Artists

The appreciation of paintings can be a very subjective judgement. Certainly there are standards for technique and ability but much else depends on the composition, colour, mood and subject of the work. Ireland is blessed in that it has many fine artists capturing and remembering the landscape and its people.

There are as many styles as there are artists so taking time to view and choose which would best suit a room or person is important. Thankfully the internet has made such decisions easier with a great range of paintings available to view on line. One gallery that has taken advantage of the web is Ireland Art of Co Antrim. Specialising in Irish artists they are happy to deliver worldwide and list the dimensions and prices of all works on their colourful website - www.Irelandart.com

Shown here is 'Family Harvesting' by Donal McNaughton, currently priced at €640.00.