10 Christmas treats for farmers of all ages

Stuck for a present for the farmer (or future farmer) in your life? Justin Roberts recommends a selection across a range of budgets that you can easily get your hands on in time for the big day

Christmas always comes as rush to many with its arrival springing something of a surprise upon those who are busy farming all day and every day. Despite the 12 months warning from last time it's often a question of nipping out to buy something in a hurry, so here's a quick rundown of some suitable items which might be snapped up locally or online.

Electric Dirt Bike

As a first bike there is much to be said for a model that can have its speed limited to match the novel riders experience. The KQ1600 from KidsQuads has this handy feature along with a snazzy paint job and off road tyres.

