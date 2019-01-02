10 checks to provide peace of mind when buying machinery

Farmers themselves have a role to play in making sure they do not inadvertently support the criminal gangs operating rural crime rings.

Before you buy a piece of machinery, ensuring a thorough check of an item’s history is carried out is just as important as assessing its condition — nobody wants to uncover any nasty little surprises after the sale.

Everyone likes a good deal but if the price you are paying is way under the market value then you shouldn’t ignore those alarm bells ringing in your head. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Trust your gut because buying a stolen vehicle or other piece of farm equipment will result in it being seized by the Gardaí — and there is no comeback. This will mean the loss of the tractor or vehicle and the cash paid for it.

For bigger items like tractors and jeeps, the following ten checks should provide you with the peace of mind you need. Even if it is priced correctly, these due diligence checks should still be made:

1. Check the price of the vehicle you’re looking to purchase is in line with the market. If it is much cheaper, then alarm bells should be ringing.

2. Check the seller has a valid address and telephone number. Visit them at their home or business premises. Never meet half-way, at a service station or car park.

3. Give the vehicle a full inspection and test drive.