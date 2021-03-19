Long-term land leasing deals need expert input to avoid potential disputes

There has been a surge in the number of landowners leasing their holdings through a long-term lease over the past 10 years

The shift away from the traditional conacre system has been driven by a number of factors, according to Teagasc Farm Management specialist James McDonnell.

He told a recent Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) meeting that it wasn’t just about the income tax incentives which can see landowners save up to €40,000 a year.

The lack of successors and low profitability have also been important drivers of the move to long-term leasing.

However, in his presentation, he highlighted some important legal and financial issues with long-term leases.

He stressed that while master leasing documents are useful as a guide, they need be tailored to the individual needs of the lessor and the lessee.

Landowners moving to long-term leasing from a conacre system shouldn’t do so without talking to their accountant and solicitor.

Below are some of the questions and issues he says landowners should be asking before entering a long-term leasing arrangement.

What are the requirements to avail of Income Tax Incentives?

Farmland must be wholly or mainly occupied for the purposes of farming

Buildings on the land used for farming are treated as part of that land

Lease does not include dwellings

The Qualifying Lease

Must be for definitive term

Must be for a minimum of 5 years

Should be in writing

The details required include:

Name and address of lessor and lessee

Area, address, location of leased lands

The terms and conditions of the lease

The lease must signed by both parties, and witnessed

Note: the exchange of land parcels between two farmers is not permitted for income tax relief

The Qualifying Land Lessor

Must be an individual

Cannot be a company

Is not required to be an active farmer

Is no subject to upper age limit

Does not have to be resident in Ireland

The Qualifying Lessee

May be an individual OR a company

Can be farming solely or in partnership

Must farm the leased land

Farm the land on commercial basis with a view to the realisation of profits

Cannot be a ‘connected person’ to Lessor

An aunt/uncle are NOT defined as connected to niece/nephew in this situation

What does a Long-term Land Lease agreement involve?

A land lease is a written legal agreement between a landowner (lessor) and an active farmer (lessee) utilising the land.

The lease is signed by both parties, witnessed by an independent person and stamped by revenue.

The basic details that are included in a lease are:

Length of the lease

Annual payment and payment procedure

Details of the land use and the upkeep of the land.

Insurance

Treatment of Basic Payment Entitlements

A clause preventing subletting

The lease must be stamped by Revenue

6+ years leases are stamped at zero value (no fee)

A 5-year lease = 1pc of annual rental fee (generally paid by lessee)

The lease must be registered with the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) ww.psr.ie This is the responsibility of the lessee, there is no fee to register

The lease agreement should be tailored to suit the needs of both the lessor and the lessee/. Both parties should seek professional legal and financial advice before agreeing the lease terms.

I have come to the end of my current long term land lease arrangement — can I extend the lease by one or two years and continue to receive the tax free income?

A lease has to be for a definite term.

For example, the lease must be for a specific period of time, such as 10 years.

If at the end of that period the lease is renewed, then it is a new lease.

If a lease is extended, for example by one or two years, then that is a new lease

and would not met the Income Tax incentive requirements.

Can I lease land long-term to more than one person at a time?

Yes, you can long term lease out your lands to more than one person at a time. The maximum thresholds for that time period will still apply.

Is a solicitor required to draw up the lease or would the master lease from IFA signed by both parties suffice?

The IFA Master lease can be used as a guide/template to work on, but in all cases clients are best advised to employ a solicitor for legal advice and an accountant/tax consultant for taxation advice.

Lessors and lessees beware: key issues to address before signing long-term land lease agreements

1 Where the leased lands are likely to be transferred at a future date (by gift or inheritance) from an aunt/uncle to their niece/nephew, it may jeopardise their qualification as ‘favourite niece/nephew’.



2 Potential lessors of land whose future intention is to transfer the land (by gift or inheritance) are best advised to consult their tax adviser on the tax implications for this transfer of the proposed leased lands.



3 Having availed of Agricultural Relief, landowners who inherit land but do not wish to farm it themselves, can lease the land to a third party to satisfy the requirements of claiming Agricultural Relief. This lease must be for a minimum period of six years.



4 If the income from long-term land leasing that qualifies for income tax relief is the only income on the farm, then this is regarded as non-reckonable income for the purposes of PRSI contributions.

The Lessor may be best advised to make voluntary contributions to Revenue to meet their requirements for social insurance benefits, including the State Pension (contributory).



5 On leased land and the drawing down of Basic Payment Scheme entitlements, it should be noted that Basic Payment Scheme entitlements may be subject to change under future CAP reviews or agreements.