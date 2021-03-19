Farming

Farming

Long-term land leasing deals need expert input to avoid potential disputes

Placing agreements on a sound legal and taxation footing should be the first priority with leases

The long-term land leasing market is booming, but land lessors and lessees need to consult their legal and tax advisors before signing any agreement Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

There has been a surge in the number of landowners leasing their holdings through a long-term lease over the past 10 years

The shift away from the traditional conacre system has been driven by a number of factors, according to Teagasc Farm Management specialist James McDonnell.

He told a recent Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) meeting that it wasn’t just about the income tax incentives which can see landowners save up to €40,000 a year.

