Long-term land leasing deals need expert input to avoid potential disputes

Placing agreements on a sound legal and taxation footing should be the first priority with leases
There has been a surge in the number of landowners leasing their holdings through a long-term lease over the past 10 years
The shift away from the traditional conacre system has been driven by a number of factors, according to Teagasc Farm Management specialist James McDonnell.
He told a recent Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) meeting that it wasn’t just about the income tax incentives which can see landowners save up to €40,000 a year.
The lack of successors and low profitability have also been important drivers of the move to long-term leasing.
However, in his presentation, he highlighted some important legal and financial issues with long-term leases.
He stressed that while master leasing documents are useful as a guide, they need be tailored to the individual needs of the lessor and the lessee.
Landowners moving to long-term leasing from a conacre system shouldn’t do so without talking to their accountant and solicitor.
Below are some of the questions and issues he says landowners should be asking before entering a long-term leasing arrangement.
The details required include:
Note: the exchange of land parcels between two farmers is not permitted for income tax relief
The basic details that are included in a lease are:
A lease has to be for a definite term.
For example, the lease must be for a specific period of time, such as 10 years.
If at the end of that period the lease is renewed, then it is a new lease.
If a lease is extended, for example by one or two years, then that is a new lease
and would not met the Income Tax incentive requirements.
Yes, you can long term lease out your lands to more than one person at a time. The maximum thresholds for that time period will still apply.
The IFA Master lease can be used as a guide/template to work on, but in all cases clients are best advised to employ a solicitor for legal advice and an accountant/tax consultant for taxation advice.
1 Where the leased lands are likely to be transferred at a future date (by gift or inheritance) from an aunt/uncle to their niece/nephew, it may jeopardise their qualification as ‘favourite niece/nephew’.
2 Potential lessors of land whose future intention is to transfer the land (by gift or inheritance) are best advised to consult their tax adviser on the tax implications for this transfer of the proposed leased lands.
3 Having availed of Agricultural Relief, landowners who inherit land but do not wish to farm it themselves, can lease the land to a third party to satisfy the requirements of claiming Agricultural Relief. This lease must be for a minimum period of six years.
4 If the income from long-term land leasing that qualifies for income tax relief is the only income on the farm, then this is regarded as non-reckonable income for the purposes of PRSI contributions.
The Lessor may be best advised to make voluntary contributions to Revenue to meet their requirements for social insurance benefits, including the State Pension (contributory).
5 On leased land and the drawing down of Basic Payment Scheme entitlements, it should be noted that Basic Payment Scheme entitlements may be subject to change under future CAP reviews or agreements.
