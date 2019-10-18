Local buyer secures Boyne valley holding

caption to come
caption to come
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 42ac residential holding at Assey, Bective, near Navan in Co Meath sold at auction last week for €670,000, just shy of its guide of €700,000

Located in the Boyne valley overlooking the historic river, it is 6km from the Hill of Tara and 10km from Navan and Trim.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The three-bedroom period house is in excellent condition set on a mature site with a range of dated outbuildings. The land is of excellent quality in a mix of tillage and grazing laid out in three divisions that run down to the River Boyne. Road frontage extends to 250m offering potential for residential development subject to necessary planning permission.

At auction John Harrington of Smith Harrington offered the property in the entire and in lots but, on the day, the keener interest was in the entire.

It attracted three bidders when it opened at €600,000 going on the market at €670,000. It was bought at that price by a local with a family connection to the holding.

JIM O'BRIEN


Local buyer secures Boyne valley holding

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Farming Independent


Top Stories

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU leaders at the European Council summit at EU headquarters in Brussels (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Latest EU budget plan would see share for agriculture fall further
John Flahavan

This one is just right: How Ireland's porridge giant has held on to its roots
Ivan Curran

'Without the self-propelled harvester we'd be in trouble'
caption to come

John Deere aiming to power ahead with revamped 6M series
Stock image

Simple steps can reduce the stresses on weaned or newly arrived animals
Stock: Getty Images

Martin Coughlan: Don't tar all US beef with the same brush - it's not all hormone-...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach to demand reversal of proposed EU cuts to farm payments in...