Located in the Boyne valley overlooking the historic river, it is 6km from the Hill of Tara and 10km from Navan and Trim.

The three-bedroom period house is in excellent condition set on a mature site with a range of dated outbuildings. The land is of excellent quality in a mix of tillage and grazing laid out in three divisions that run down to the River Boyne. Road frontage extends to 250m offering potential for residential development subject to necessary planning permission.

At auction John Harrington of Smith Harrington offered the property in the entire and in lots but, on the day, the keener interest was in the entire.

It attracted three bidders when it opened at €600,000 going on the market at €670,000. It was bought at that price by a local with a family connection to the holding.

Local buyer secures Boyne valley holding

