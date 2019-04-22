Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 22 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Local bidders drive prime Kildare land to €17,700 per acre

20ac holding in three fields at Ballynamullagh in the village of Kilshanroe between Carbury and Enfield.
20ac holding in three fields at Ballynamullagh in the village of Kilshanroe between Carbury and Enfield.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Two pieces of ground in Kildare, one on the banks of the Liffey near Clane and another at the village of Kilshanroe near Carbury, sold at auction last week, making €550,000 and €272,000 respectively .

In per-acre terms, a price of €17,700/ac was paid for the Clane land with €13,600/ac paid for the ground near Carbury.

The Clane ground extends to 31ac and has extensive frontage on to the Liffey. Located on the Naas side of the town just off the Naas road, the parcel has adequate road frontage affording good access to all the sections.

Under the direction of Phillip Byrne of Coonans Maynooth, this opened at €300,000, attracting the attentions of four bidders. While sluggish at the start it moved slowly to €430,000.

At that point a recess was called for consultations and when bidding resumed the price rose more swiftly until at €520,000 the place was put on the market.

With two local landowners battling it out, the hammer finally fell at €550,000, realising a handsome €17,700/ac.

ENFIELD LAND AUCTION

The second parcel is a 20ac holding in three fields at Ballynamullagh in the village of Kilshanroe between Carbury and Enfield.

Also Read

Within the village limits the property has 250m of road frontage on to the R402 Enfield to Edenderry road giving it plenty of development potential.

The auction opened at €180,000, and with four bidders in the field the price rose to €240,000.

After a short consultation the auction continued until the place went on the market at €265,000.

A new bidder entered the fray at €270,000 but the original contender won the day with a final bid of €272,000, realising a per-acre price of €13,600.

Local bidders drive prime Kildare land to €17,700 per acre

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Controversial: Peter Casey. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Battle for rural votes to kick up a gear as Casey vows to 'fight tooth and nail' for...

How to cut back on your fuel costs this spring
Minister Michael Ring. Picture: Maxwells

Minister goes to war on claims of €60m rural underspend
Trevor Coffey

Life before Macra wasn't straightforward for this Beaufort man
Suckler calves

Five ways to make AI in the Suckler Herd a success
Soils can soak fast at this time of year

'Make the most of the sun while it lasts' as weather set to turn 'very unstable'
A seller holds a piece of Gouda cheese at the cheese market in Gouda, Netherlands April 18, 2019. Picture taken April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch cheesemakers worry about US tariffs