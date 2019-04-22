Local bidders drive prime Kildare land to €17,700 per acre

Two pieces of ground in Kildare, one on the banks of the Liffey near Clane and another at the village of Kilshanroe near Carbury, sold at auction last week, making €550,000 and €272,000 respectively .

In per-acre terms, a price of €17,700/ac was paid for the Clane land with €13,600/ac paid for the ground near Carbury.

The Clane ground extends to 31ac and has extensive frontage on to the Liffey. Located on the Naas side of the town just off the Naas road, the parcel has adequate road frontage affording good access to all the sections.

Under the direction of Phillip Byrne of Coonans Maynooth, this opened at €300,000, attracting the attentions of four bidders. While sluggish at the start it moved slowly to €430,000.

At that point a recess was called for consultations and when bidding resumed the price rose more swiftly until at €520,000 the place was put on the market.

With two local landowners battling it out, the hammer finally fell at €550,000, realising a handsome €17,700/ac.

ENFIELD LAND AUCTION

The second parcel is a 20ac holding in three fields at Ballynamullagh in the village of Kilshanroe between Carbury and Enfield.