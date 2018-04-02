Lift-off for top west Cork Holstein herd

Mountfarna Holsteins topped the first sale of 2018 for the Kilkenny Agricultural Society's which is marking its 101st year.

Mountfarna Holsteins topped the first sale of 2018 for the Kilkenny Agricultural Society's which is marking its 101st year.

It was a strong start to the season for the O'Callaghan family herd in West Cork, a stronghold of the breed.

John O'Callaghan showed the Holstein-Friesian Champion of Show and overall price topper at €5,400 at the multi-breed show and sale at Cillin Hill. His entry of four bulls from the herd at Farnivane, Bandon became the price sweepers. The December 2016-born Mountfarna Mars 4, judged Holstein Friesian Champion, is out of Mountfarna Janke 29, with a record of having yielded 12,589 kgs milk at 4.29pc butterfat and 3.51pc protein on her fifth lactation in 2016 with SCC at 97. Sire of the champion was Kirkby Jupiter.

John Hanly, Heathview Farm, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Co Tipperary with Freighduff Harry, Reserve Champion Holstein Friesian

Mountfarna Franklin, Mountfarna Google and Mountfarna Judge 2 sold for €4,900, €4,500, and €3,100 respectively. It represented the four highest prices for Holstein-Friesians at the sale when the champion was included and showed an excellent average of €4,475. Three more bulls from the herd have been entered for tomorrow's IHFA Premier Show and Sale at Nenagh.