Lift-off for top west Cork Holstein herd

Four bulls from the same herd were in the money at the multi-breed show and sale in Cillin Hill, reports Martin Ryan

John O'Callaghan, Farnivane, Bandon and Noel Hennessy, judge, with Mountfarna Mars 4, Holstein-Friesian Champion and price topper sold for €5,400.
Martin Ryan

Mountfarna Holsteins topped the first sale of 2018 for the Kilkenny Agricultural Society's which is marking its 101st year.

It was a strong start to the season for the O'Callaghan family herd in West Cork, a stronghold of the breed.

John O'Callaghan showed the Holstein-Friesian Champion of Show and overall price topper at €5,400 at the multi-breed show and sale at Cillin Hill. His entry of four bulls from the herd at Farnivane, Bandon became the price sweepers.

The December 2016-born Mountfarna Mars 4, judged Holstein Friesian Champion, is out of Mountfarna Janke 29, with a record of having yielded 12,589 kgs milk at 4.29pc butterfat and 3.51pc protein on her fifth lactation in 2016 with SCC at 97. Sire of the champion was Kirkby Jupiter.

John Hanly, Heathview Farm, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Co Tipperary with Freighduff Harry, Reserve Champion Holstein Friesian
Mountfarna Franklin, Mountfarna Google and Mountfarna Judge 2 sold for €4,900, €4,500, and €3,100 respectively.

It represented the four highest prices for Holstein-Friesians at the sale when the champion was included and showed an excellent average of €4,475. Three more bulls from the herd have been entered for tomorrow's IHFA Premier Show and Sale at Nenagh.

The average for the breed which came under the gavel of well-known dairy auctioneer Colin Johnson was €2,828 with a clearance of 44pc.

The effects of the very late spring and attrocious weather causing difficulties on farms was evident across all breeds at the sale where the scarcity of buyers was very noticable.

Sarah Murray, with Shiloh Farm Delboy, exhibited by Hugh Murray, Moate, Co Westmeath in the Hereford class and sold for €2,300.
John C Murphy, chairman of the Kilkenny Agricultural Society, said many farmers have delayed puchasing this year, "because of the very late spring, and it did effect the demand today, but it is very hard to change from the usual date".

The facilities for the event at one of the most modern livestock marts in the countrywere superb, and the efficient organisation and running of the show and sale were a tribute to the voluntary group of Kilkenny Agricultural Society officers and stewards.

The Angus breed, with Cashel auctioneer Robert de Vere Hunt taking the bids, had the highest clearance at 58pc and an average price of €2,752. The top price was €3,900 for Shane McKiernan's five star terminal, Drumcarbin Bouncer, from Lower, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, a September 2016-born son of Clooncolligan Exotic and the dam, Drumcarbin Bell.

The Limousin breed recorded a clearance of 57pc at an average of €2,609 under the hammer of George Candler, an auctioneer with a turn of phrase that gets the most out of customers in a nice way.

Limousin Champion of Show, Ardlea Listy, exhibited by Daniel Tynan, Beechhill Farm, Doon, Mountrath, Co Laois with Keith Murphy, handler and Michael Fox, judge.
"Gentlemen, you're getting great value today. You'll be paying €1,000 more for these bulls at the next sale - and you can hold me to that," he told the farmers gathered ringside.

Top price for the breed was €4,000 for Galbally Lloyd, an 18-month-old, exhibited by Trevor Masterson, Enniscorthy.

Smaller entries of Hereford and Simmental met with a weaker trade. Pat Murphy, Corstown, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny received €3,400 for his Hereford Champion, Ballyfrunk Sunny. Matthew McDonald, Kilcloran, Camolin, Enniscorthy received €3,200 for his Reserve Champion Simmental, Kilcloran Hunter.

