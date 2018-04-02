Lift-off for top west Cork Holstein herd
Four bulls from the same herd were in the money at the multi-breed show and sale in Cillin Hill, reports Martin Ryan
Mountfarna Holsteins topped the first sale of 2018 for the Kilkenny Agricultural Society's which is marking its 101st year.
It was a strong start to the season for the O'Callaghan family herd in West Cork, a stronghold of the breed.
John O'Callaghan showed the Holstein-Friesian Champion of Show and overall price topper at €5,400 at the multi-breed show and sale at Cillin Hill. His entry of four bulls from the herd at Farnivane, Bandon became the price sweepers.
The December 2016-born Mountfarna Mars 4, judged Holstein Friesian Champion, is out of Mountfarna Janke 29, with a record of having yielded 12,589 kgs milk at 4.29pc butterfat and 3.51pc protein on her fifth lactation in 2016 with SCC at 97. Sire of the champion was Kirkby Jupiter.
Mountfarna Franklin, Mountfarna Google and Mountfarna Judge 2 sold for €4,900, €4,500, and €3,100 respectively.
It represented the four highest prices for Holstein-Friesians at the sale when the champion was included and showed an excellent average of €4,475. Three more bulls from the herd have been entered for tomorrow's IHFA Premier Show and Sale at Nenagh.
The average for the breed which came under the gavel of well-known dairy auctioneer Colin Johnson was €2,828 with a clearance of 44pc.
The effects of the very late spring and attrocious weather causing difficulties on farms was evident across all breeds at the sale where the scarcity of buyers was very noticable.