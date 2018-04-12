Lessons must be learned on fodder crisis, admits Creed

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has admitted that "lessons" will have to be learned from the fodder crisis gripping the country, but denied it was time to "dismantle" the ambitious plans to grow the multi-billion euro agri-sector.

Mr Creed came under considerable heat as politicians accused him of being "in denial" over the extent of the forage shortages due to the extended cold wet winter.

It comes as co-ops continue to bring in thousands of tonnes of stocks of hay, haylage, maize silage and alfalfa from the UK and as far afield as Spain. However, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Joe Healy warned it was now a "financial crisis as well as a fodder crisis".

Farmers will be counting the costs for months to come as they face major bills as they move to purchase feed and fodder to see their animals over the next few weeks. Weather forecasts from Met Éireann pinpoint signs the wet spring may soon start to dry out, with less rainfall than normal expected over the next week, while temperatures are due to jump by 2C. Labour TD for Longford-Westmeath Willie Penrose described it as the "perfect storm". He said the expansion of cows in the dairy industry following the removal of milk quotas had been matched by changes in the climate with more extreme weather events.