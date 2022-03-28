Will I be left with tax bill if I sell farmland and home left to me by mum?

Q I recently inherited the family home – and about ten acres of land adjoining it – from my mother. I have lived in the home with her for the last five years as her health had declined and she needed to be cared for. She has been a widow for many years. My father was a farmer before he passed away and he farmed the ten acres of land around the home – however, it hasn’t been farmed since he passed away. I would like in time to sell the home which I’ve inherited from my mother. Will I qualify for the dwelling house tax exemption on inheritance tax if I were to sell the home, and the adjoining land, in the coming years? Does the dwelling house tax exemption extend to the ten acres of land around the home and if not, is there any way to limit the tax bill which might arise on the sale of that land? Also, could there be other tax implications for me (such as Capital Gains Tax) if I sell the family home and adjoining land? Marie, Co Tipperary

A Firstly, my condolences on your loss. These are tricky matters to negotiate when grieving.

With regard to the house, the dwelling house exemption covers the house and grounds up to one acre.

On the basis that you have no beneficial interest in another property at the time of inheritance, you should qualify for the dwelling house exemption for the house – as well as one acre.

There are clawback provisions should you decide to sell the property within six years of inheritance if you are under 65 years of age. (The clawback will not apply if you are 65 years or older at the time of inheritance or have to live elsewhere due to medical infirmity or work purposes). These clawback provisions can be mitigated though if you use the proceeds of the sale to buy a replacement principal private residence.

On the question of the remaining nine acres, the first issue to consider is, given the fact that the dwelling house has been exempted from inheritance tax, will the value of the nine acres exceed the tax-free threshold of €335,000 for inheritances left by a parent to a child, assuming you have not previously taken any gifts or inheritances from your parents? If the value of the nine acres does not exceed €335,000, you will have no inheritance tax liability.

However, if it does trigger an inheritance tax bill, you may wish to consider if you would qualify for agricultural relief. To qualify for this relief, there are a number of conditions to be met.

First, the land in question must be agricultural property – given that it was previously farmed by your father, it should qualify but you would need to look at this in detail.

Second, the agricultural property in the inheritance must be at least 80pc of the value of your assets at the valuation date of the inheritance (this is normally the date on which the grant of probate or administration is issued).

These assets include not just the assets you have inherited, but also any other assets in your ownership at the time. One point to bear in mind is that when the inheritance includes agricultural land with a house on the land, the house in question would be considered “agricultural property” for the purposes of this 80pc rule.

Third, the agricultural property must continue to be actively farmed for six years – either by you as an active or qualified farmer, or leased out to a qualifying farmer tenant.

If you qualify for agricultural relief, the market value of the property is reduced by 90pc, which is a significant relief.

Finally, coming to the crux of your biggest concern, what if you sell the house and lands? If it is sold within six years, you could lose the dwelling house exemption (subject to the clawback exceptions mentioned above) and also agricultural relief and there would be a clawback of the inheritance tax that wasn’t paid.

Both clawbacks can be avoided if the money from the disposal is reinvested into your main residence and agricultural property.

If the house you inherited has increased in value since you acquired it from your mother, but it has been your principle private residence for that full period of time of ownership, it will be exempt from Capital Gains Tax (CGT).

If the lands have increased in value, again from the value you inherited them at, this gain in value will however be subject to CGT.