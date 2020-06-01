Farming

Farming

Who is liable if a contractor has an accident on your farm?

If a tractor driver is injured cutting the silage on your farm, are you legally responsible? And what if a contractor damages your property?

Danger: silage season is a time when contractors and farmers are working even longer hours than usual and unfortunately, accidents do happen Expand

Deirdre Flynn

According to the Health & Safety Authority, vehicles and machinery are the main cause of farm accidents in Ireland, accounting for 50pc of all farm deaths in the past ten years.

Silage season is a time when contractors and farmers are working even longer hours than usual and unfortunately, accidents do happen.

Here are a few common questions that can arise during peak silage time: