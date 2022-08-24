Who is liable? I rented out a field and a young worker hired by a contractor damaged my neighbour’s pier

I rented a piece of land to a local beef farmer to cut silage of it this year.

The farmer employed a local contractor to do the harvesting, and one of the young lads working for the contractor struck an old stone pier on the way out of the field.

The pier, a traditional solid stone structure, was left in bits on the ground.

This pier had for generations held a gate into our field and another into our neighbour’s farmyard. My neighbour is not happy and wants the pier rebuilt as quickly as possible.

However, an impasse has emerged over who is responsible, with the beef farmer and the contractor pointing at each other.

The beef farmer says he didn’t knock it, and the contractor says the gate was not wide enough for his trailers and is not his responsibility.

Who is liable here — who should foot the bill for the pier’s reconstruction?

Answer: This sort of accident is not unusual at this time of year, with the increased traffic in yards and on the road.

Whenever an accident happens, whether on a farm or otherwise, for negligence to occur, all of the following elements must exist:

■ A duty of care: this is where one person owes a duty to another to take reasonable care.

■ A breach of this duty of care: this means that somebody must do something or omit to do something, without having sufficient care for the person to whom they owe a duty.

■ Loss or damage suffered by one party.

■ A causal link between the breach of a duty of care and the loss and damage suffered.

In this case, it is important to ascertain whether the “young lad” is an employee or an independent contractor, because an employer can be vicariously liable for the acts of an employee.

You do not say whether silage has been cut by this contractor in this field before.

You also do not say whether the pier was knocked on the first load of silage being taken out of the field.

As the pier was struck on the way out of the field, we can assume the machinery was able to get into the field. It is a reasonable expectation of your tenant farmer that the driver would exercise sufficient care on the farm so as not to cause any damage.

Assuming silage had previously been cut by this contractor (or another) using those (or similar size) trailers in the past without issue, then the driver does owe a duty of care to the tenant farmer to take sufficient care.

That duty of care was breached and the loss and damage that resulted was the destruction of the pier.

There does appear to be a causal link between the destruction of the pier and the breach of duty of care by the driver to your tenant farmer.

So it is reasonable to conclude that the driver was responsible and if he is an employee of the contractor, then the contractor is liable to reconstruct the pier.

Deirdre Flynn is from a farming background and practises as a solicitor in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information provided, Deirdre does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising.