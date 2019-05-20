Disturbance during the construction of a motorway through a farm can be massive, particularly if the holding is a dairy, bloodstock or other livestock farm.

What compensation are farmers entitled to for disturbance during the construction of a motorway

There can also be major traumatic impacts on the landowner and the entire family.

Most landowners accept that improved public infrastructure is essential for the orderly development of the country, and will cooperate if impacted and the owner has an entitlement to compensation for disturbance.

1 Temporary Disturbance, prior to and during the Construction Works

While the value of the land acquired is assessed as of the date of Notice to Treat, compensation for disturbance is assessed as of the date of agreement or the date of Arbitration. Compensation for temporary disturbance should commence from the time the first approach is made to the owner about the CPO. A farmer's time is as valuable as that of a County Council engineer or Valuer. To enable a reliable claim for temporary disturbance, an accurate diary of all time wasted in dealing with the CPO situation should be kept.

When a road scheme splits a holding, the owner is entitled to a workable access, which is fully compliant with Health and Safety Regulations, to retained land at all times.

Heavy construction works in close proximity to an owner's private residence could cause considerable personal disturbance, and the entire family may have to move residence for an extended period. There is an entitlement to full compensation for these costs, provided the disturbance is substantial and clearly established.

Acquiring Authority experts regularly say at arbitrations that road works last for a three-year period. A timeframe of five to seven years is generally more accurate. Preliminary works can last years, before the construction works start, and this disturbance and time loss is also compensable. A total timeframe, from start to finish, of eight to 10 years is not uncommon.

2 Permanent Disturbance into the future, to reflect special value to owner

Rule 2 and Rule 6 of the Acquisition of Land (Assessment of Compensation) Act 1919, clearly provide for additional compensation for the "Value to Owner" of land, in addition to its open market value.