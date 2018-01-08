What are the pros and cons of registering for VAT

No farmer or farming company is obliged to register for VAT but some do and many wonder if they should. Every farmer incurs quite a substantial annual VAT cost on farm inputs and services with the exception of feedstuffs, fertilisers, seeds and oral animal medicines.

No farmer or farming company is obliged to register for VAT but some do and many wonder if they should. Every farmer incurs quite a substantial annual VAT cost on farm inputs and services with the exception of feedstuffs, fertilisers, seeds and oral animal medicines.

However, to offset that, he/she also receives VAT on farm produce sales in the form of what is known as the 'flat rate refund' which currently amounts to 5.4pc.

All farmers, farm partnerships and farm limited companies who are not registered for VAT are entitled to claim a refund of VAT incurred on capital expenditure on farm buildings, land improvement and also on certain items of fixed plant such as bulk tanks, milking facilities, automatic scrapers, etc. Unfortunately, that's the extent of it and any VAT incurred on other inputs cannot be claimed. Where a farmer opts to register for VAT he/she can claim a refund of VAT incurred on all farm inputs, farm services, farm machinery and commercial vehicles as well as the VAT on items that could have been claimed if he/she was not registered.

Where the farmer purchases machinery or commercial vehicles on a reasonably regular basis, it may be worth considering to register for VAT. VAT Profile