What are the pros and cons of registering for VAT
It is worth looking back over your books to see if you could be eligible for a significant refund
No farmer or farming company is obliged to register for VAT but some do and many wonder if they should. Every farmer incurs quite a substantial annual VAT cost on farm inputs and services with the exception of feedstuffs, fertilisers, seeds and oral animal medicines.
However, to offset that, he/she also receives VAT on farm produce sales in the form of what is known as the 'flat rate refund' which currently amounts to 5.4pc.
All farmers, farm partnerships and farm limited companies who are not registered for VAT are entitled to claim a refund of VAT incurred on capital expenditure on farm buildings, land improvement and also on certain items of fixed plant such as bulk tanks, milking facilities, automatic scrapers, etc.
Unfortunately, that's the extent of it and any VAT incurred on other inputs cannot be claimed. Where a farmer opts to register for VAT he/she can claim a refund of VAT incurred on all farm inputs, farm services, farm machinery and commercial vehicles as well as the VAT on items that could have been claimed if he/she was not registered.
Where the farmer purchases machinery or commercial vehicles on a reasonably regular basis, it may be worth considering to register for VAT.
VAT Profile
It is not a difficult task to assess your annual farm accounts to see if you would benefit by being registered. The first thing to do is sit down and do a rough appraisal of how much you spent on machinery and commercial vehicles over the past 10 years.
This will give you an indication of your average annual expenditure. The next step is to look at your annual farm accounts and determine how much VAT you could have claimed and how much you would have received in a given year. If you paid out more VAT than you received in you should repeat the exercise on another year's accounts to see if the pattern is consistent. The following table gives a profile of a 70 suckler cow farmer selling the progeny as weanlings.