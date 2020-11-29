Succession planning: Eight essential issues to consider when making – or contesting – a will

Some of the most intriguing cases where I have acted as an expert witness have been about wills or the absence of one. Such cases can be lengthy, costly and generally quite bitter.

Not making a will can have disastrous consequences for those who were the expectant and obvious successors. Not updating a will can have equally disastrous consequences as what seemed sensible and appropriate 30 years ago may no longer be so.

Anybody who has something to hand on should make a will regardless of their age.

A will is a highly important document and should, where at all possible, be prepared by a solicitor.

Making a will ensures that your assets pass to the person or persons of your choice and by having one much unnecessary expense and administration will be avoided after your death.

This article is the first of a two-part series of articles on wills and will deal with the benefits of and considerations in making a will. The following article will deal with entitlements under a will or where there is no will, and challenging a will.

(1) Tax

One of the main advantages of making or updating a will is that the question of inheritance tax will presumably have been addressed.

Increasingly, I find that people will consult with their tax advisor before consulting with their solicitor as tax planning is an essential element of estate planning. Not everybody is afforded the time and good fortune to be able to pass on their assets during their lifetime so a well thought out will is vital.

Timely estate planning will afford you the time and space to identify potential problems with how you propose to hand on your assets. It will also provide an opportunity to put measures in place to avoid leaving a substantial inheritance tax bill for your nominated successor(s) or inadvertently creating grounds for an unholy row after you are gone.

(2) Married couples

For married couples it is generally the case that they leave their respective possessions to each other in the first instance and to allow the longest survivor to decide on who then gets what.

Alternatively, the main asset owning spouse may decide to grant the surviving spouse a life interest in the farm and specify who gets what thereafter, thereby taking the decision out of the hands of the surviving spouse.

(3) Being of sound mind

In order to make a valid will, you must not only set out your wishes in a written and witnessed document, you must also be of sound mind.

If you suffer from any mental disorder, it is important that evidence is left with your will (for example, from a doctor) that proves you were mentally competent at the time you made the will. Otherwise, your will can be open to challenge.

Your will can also be challenged on the basis that you were acting under pressure or undue influence when you made it, so it is important that you get independent legal advice and not use the services of a solicitor of any potential beneficiary of your will.

(4) Revoking a will

This refers to cancelling a will, whether for good or with a view to changing its contents. Making a new will and mentioning in it that all former wills are revoked is the most effective method of revocation.

Destroying a will may also be an effective means of revocation, but it is not recommended unless a new will has been made which revokes all previous wills.

A photocopy of a will, in the absence of an original, may be sufficient to take out probate providing the person who made the copy can swear to its authenticity.

It should be noted that a will is automatically revoked upon the marriage of the person who made the will, unless it is specified in the will that it was made with the intention of getting married. If you marry or enter into a civil partnership, your will shall be revoked, unless your will was made in contemplation of that marriage or civil partnership.

(5) Lost/missing wills

If it is thought that a will exists but cannot be located, the family will generally consult a solicitor who will check with the other solicitors in the area and if that does not yield a result he/she will place an advertisement in suitable newspapers to try and find it.

A copy will is not normally acceptable, but if a copy exists the High Court may be asked to admit the copy to proof. The solicitor or person who made the copy will must swear that it is authentic. Where a will cannot be located, the deceased is deemed to have died intestate and his or her estate is divided up accordingly.

(6) Joint bank accounts

Where there is a joint bank account and one of the account holders dies, the bank or building society will generally allow the surviving joint account holder access to the account.

In certain circumstances, a letter of clearance from the Revenue Commissioners may be required before the funds can be transferred into the surviving account holder’s name.

Where joint accounts are opened with a spouse or child, it is presumed that one party will be fully entitled to the money in the account when the other party dies.

Disputes can occasionally arise where perhaps an elderly person or a person with a physical disability opens a joint bank account with a relative or friend for the purpose of paying bills but is not their intention that the friend or relative should inherit the account.

It is advisable for people with joint accounts to make clear in their contract with their bank or in their will what their intentions are for the money in such accounts.

(7) Discretionary trusts

Discretionary Trusts are commonly used in wills made by a couple with young children or a child with a disability where the couple wish to provide for the children until they reach the age of 21 years or in certain circumstances older than 21 years.

Obviously, for a trust to come into being, both parents will be deceased, and the two appointed trustees will manage the trust and apply their discretion in caring for the needs of the children.

Where the trust extends beyond the youngest child becoming 21 years, Discretionary Trust Tax will apply This will amount to 6pc of the trust value at commencement and 1pc per annum charge thereafter until such time as the trust is wound up. If a discretionary trust is wound up within 5 years of the initial 6pc charge arising, the charge is reduced from 6pc to 3pc.

(8) Entering a caveat

A probate caveat is a notice filed (generally by a solicitor) to the Probate Office that one intends to oppose an aspect of a will.

The caveat is designed to prevent a grant of probate being issued to an executor of a will without notice being given to the person who submitted the caveat.

In Irish law a caveat can last up to six months before it becomes null and void, but a caveat can be renewed at the end of the six-month period. The caveat effectively buys the applicant extra time to research their case.

A caveat must be lodged with the Probate Office or District Registrar at least one day before a grant of probate is made.