Stand your ground with CPO

This non-binding assessment was introduced to simplify the process for determining compensation when agreements could not be achieved.

How has the assessment process worked ?

Assessment held out great promise, and in the early years it lived up to that promise. However, in recent years, its implementation has weakened and needs to be urgently reviewed.

My own experience of dealing with assessments, on behalf of landowners, has been interesting to say the least. For example:

• In Wexford, the Roads Authority threatened to withdraw if the claimants persisted with a particular line of questioning (which was entirely valid), because it did not like what was emerging, while at the same time its own valuer blatantly contradicted the convention that has been in existence since the 1845 Act,

• In Galway, the authority walked out of an assessment hearing when matters were not going its way.

• In the Macroom bypass, the authority unsuccessfully attempted to hijack the process by trying to force the assessor to make important decisions even before any evidence was heard.

• In the latest cases, in Kerry, the Authority is again attempting to frustrate the assessment process, by questioning the interpretation of the rules and suggesting that the High Court may be the best option in some cases, but refusing to underwrite the costs, even though the matter is of national importance.

• One particular authority valuer frequently demands accounts and tax returns, even though these are totally irrelevant to the compensation assessments. It can only be assumed that the purpose of these requests is to intimidate the farmer. Authorities should be apologetic for taking land from farmers rather than intimidating them.

The above behaviour, by a statutory body, is unacceptable, and is leading to corrosion of confidence in the entire process.

These examples are just a few of the many problems that landowners have recently been facing. There are several more and I will be addressing these in future articles.

Landowner courage

The bravery of some landowners, by taking on the Roads Authority at assessment and arbitration is admirable.

County Councils, traditionally, appreciated that compulsorily acquiring land was a very traumatic experience for owners and behaved sensitively and gave the benefit of minor doubts to landowners.

Unfortunately, the process now appears to be dominated by external valuers, some of whom have little knowledge of farming and have neither political or personal financial responsibilities for the outcome.

The general deterioration in levels of compensation is closely linked to authority valuers taking advantage of farmers' reluctance to take cases to assessment.

While there are risks of having to pay legal costs in the event of an unsuccessful outcome, my experience of numerous cases over several years has never resulted in the landowners having to pay these costs.

The group approach

CPO victims will generally have many sleepless nights. Faced with extreme stubbornness from an authority valuer, it is understandable that unsatisfactory offers would sometimes be accepted.

Individual landowners will often feel helpless and for this reason networking with others in a managed group can be helpful.

This does not mean losing confidentially, as it would not involve disclosure of compensation and would only be used for agreeing general principles and methodology.

Lack of transparency

It is difficult to understand why authorities and their valuers do everything possible to avoid being up-front with landowners and explain their compensation proposals.

Surely, if there are differences of opinion, it is better to tease them out and negotiate the merits, or otherwise, of the position at an early stage. Apart from the fact that there is probably a legal obligation on the authority to do so, this would lead to more confidence in the process, and avoid unnecessary assessments and arbitrations.

In an age of transparency, this cannot be too much to expect.

The Arbitration Act of 2010 requires that reasoned explanations of awards be provided. Arbitrators now also insist on full details of how the respective valuers arrive at their figures before any hearing is commenced.

This indicates that there is full entitlement to transparency from the very outset, and where this is denied there should be immediate reference to assessment.

Stalemate at assessment

Stalemate at assessment can only be resolved by stating a case to the High Court. Interpretation of the law and rules is a matter of national importance, and public authorities should be prepared to underwrite the costs of such a court reference where there is a reasonable and genuine disagreement between the parties.

Keys to successful assessment outcomes

Proper compensation assessment by competent valuers and agricultural experts is the key to reasonable agreements. A rushed, half-baked assessment will generally result in an unfair and unrealistic compensation proposal and annoy the owner from the outset.

In summary, landowners are advised as follows:

1. It should always be assumed that the case will end up at assessment. Hopefully, a compensation agreement will be achievable. However, no chances should be taken.

2. Instruct a competent team of experts and lawyers at the outset. Beware of over promising individuals with little previous experience. It is generally impractical to make changes once the process has commenced. The importance of this advice cannot be over-emphasised.

3. An early application for assessment is advisable, if the authority valuer is behaving unreasonably.

4. The assessor will, at an early stage, issue detailed written directions to be complied with by both parties. Make sure you comply fully with these directions and insist that the authority does likewise. If the authority refuses to cooperate, a preliminary application should be made to the assessor to compel it to do so.

5. Ensure that the evidence before the assessor is accurate and credible and backed up by reliable authorities and comparables. Some experts and lawyers believe that the more you claim, the more you get. Personally, I value credibility very highly, and I am not in favour of totally groundless claims.

6. The practice of leaving final negotiations to lawyers on the morning of the assessment hearing should be avoided. Lawyers are legal experts; valuers and agronomists, specialising in CPO matters, are skilled and experienced negotiators and are in the best position to conclude satisfactory agreements.

Richard Collins is a consultant with FBA Consultants, based in Fermoy, Co Cork. He is the co-author with Noel O'Brien of A Practical Guide to Compulsory Purchase in Ireland. Ph: 025 31244

Indo Farming