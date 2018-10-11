Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 11 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Partnership approach the way forward in succession stakes

'One of the main reasons that farmers put off success is that they don't know how to go about it'
'One of the main reasons that farmers put off success is that they don't know how to go about it'
Ann Fitzgerald

Ann Fitzgerald

The length of time that people tend to hold on to land is quite constant, at 25-30 years, irrespective of the age that they inherit. Someone who inherits young tends to pass it on at a young age, and a person who is older when they inherit tends to be older when they pass it on.

There are exceptions. Sometimes, someone who gets land in their 60s may say, "I am not going to do that to my son." But there are also situations where someone in their 80s wants to run it from the grave.

This pattern of behaviour was highlighted by Fintan Phelan, Teagasc Head of Farm Management last week at the latest series of Teagasc farm succession event.

While succession was once a taboo subject among Irish farmers, Mr Phelan believes this is changing.

"The (150 plus) people who are here today are already on the road," he said at the Portlaoise event. Of greater concern are "those that are harder to reach (and) to try and get them engaged."

To those with succession plans in place, he says that these need to be regularly reviewed, at least ever five years, both in terms of the will and from a tax point of view. "A farmer's personal circumstances may have changed or not, but other relevant areas are continually changing, for example, in the Budget," said Mr Phelan, citing the stamp duty changes made this time last year.

One of the main reasons farmers put off succession is that they don't know how to go about it. "It is a complex area and no two cases are the same, so you need to get advice on the various issues involved," he said. "Good advice, received in time, is worth its weight in gold."

The first step in the succession process is to make a will and identifying a successor. "You would be surprised at the people that have no successor. It's often on good, big, farms … where the children are grown up, gone off and have good jobs."

Also Read

To progress the process, Teagasc strongly advocates the setting up a partnership. "This brings together the enthusiasm of youth and the experience of the older farmer, allowing a gradual and orderly transfer," said Mr Phelan. For the first five years of a partnership, there is a tax credit of €5,000 which is spilt between the farmer and the successor. One of the big benefits of an orderly succession is that, if managed properly, there will be usually be no stamp duty or capital gains tax to be paid.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Legal Advice

Rights of way can be controversial

Legal advice: Don’t let right of way issues be a no-go area

'Are farmers allowed to let cattle out on the road to eat the grass verge. My...

'I've fallen out with my neighbour who's always borrowing stuff - now he...
(Stock picture)

Do we have to leave our son anything in our will?
Farm succession can be a major source of concern

Get to grips with the big bogeyman of farm succession
Stock image

'My father is a danger to himself and the farm, what can I do?'
Picture; Gerry Mooney

Legal Advice: Can I stop this man cutting turf on my bog?


Top Stories

Rare opportunities west of the Shannon - Three sizeable farms hit the market in...
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Photo: Reuters

Barnier issues Ireland border warning over agricultural goods after Brexit
Chart showing the impact Storm Callum will have on all Irish coastal regions at 7am tomorrow. Areas of high wind speeds are coloured green and orange. The area in red, well off the west coast, will have the strongest winds. image: Met Éireann

National Emergency Coordination Group to convene as fears grow over impact...
Bees. (Stock Photo)

Hiving off CAP supports could help save the bees
Michael Ferris (blue shirt, no tie) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren

He shot right over my head and I got really scared – jury in farmer murder...
Siobhan Talbot

Glanbia agrees to acquire SlimFast for $350m
Forestry: a fall back income

Is blanket planting the way to achieve national forestry targets?