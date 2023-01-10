My neighbour’s cattle keep damaging the fence and messing up my land. How do I get him to pay?

Q I had a great relationship with my old neighbour and we were always helping each other out on the farms, which share about 1km of boundary.

When he died 20 years ago, his land was rented out to a farmer from the far end of the parish. We agreed when he took on the lease that we would jointly maintain the fencing on the boundary.

The new neighbour is around less often — he only pops in himself once a week, and the rest of the time he sends one of the young lads he has working for him to feed the cattle.

The fencing has been damaged a few times, and while I try my best to keep it maintained, I’m not as fit as I used to be and I don’t think it should be all my responsibility to fix it.

I spent quite a bit of money this year reseeding and his cattle broke in a few times and made a mess of the field in places.

I’d ring him when it happened and he’d send a young lad over, but I’d have the cattle moved back myself and the fence fixed by the time anyone arrived to help.

But I’m getting sick of it. I have said it to him once, the last time I spotted him herding, but he didn’t seem to think there was a problem.

What can I do?

A As a general rule, adjoining land-owners will share the work and/or expense involved with the repair and maintenance of shared boundaries on an equal basis.

Often such arrangements exist informally. Was your agreement put in writing or was it less formal?

As a starting point, I recommend that you engage a solicitor to review the title documents to your land. Sometimes these will reflect the fact that party boundaries are to be maintained by adjoining landowners, on an equal basis.

Such agreements will often attach to the land and be binding upon successors or assigns in title (in this case, the lease-holder — your neighbour).

Next, I recommend that you instruct your solicitor to write to your neighbour on a formal basis.

If there is no formal boundary agreement in the title, your solicitor can remind him of the agreement put in place between you initially, and let him know that you have incurred expense in resolving the issues.

The letter will encourage your neighbour to engage with you meaningfully in relation to the matter.

If it is not possible to resolve matters in this way, or through mediation, you may consider a court application.

The Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act 2009 relates to disputes relating to “party structures”, which include “any arch, ceiling, ditch, fence, floor, hedge, partition, shrub, tree, wall or other structure”.

The Act permits landowners to carry out works to a party structure for a variety of reasons, including the preservation of the party structure.

The Act also provides that where a landowner has carried out such works and has incurred expense, he/she may seek reimbursement from the neighbour.

If the neighbour is not forthcoming in making reimbursement, you can make an application to the District Court, which has jurisdiction to deal with matters where the debt claimed does not exceed €15,000.

Where there is a dispute between you and the adjoining landowner about works which need to be undertaken to a party structure, you may also apply to the District Court for a Works Order. Among other things, a works order may:

Authorise you, or people authorised by you, to enter your neighbour’s building or land for any purpose connected with the works

Require you to indemnify or give security to your neighbour for damages, costs and expenses caused by or arising from the works or likely to be caused or to arise.

It is important to keep proper records (receipts/ invoices etc) of all costs/expenses arising as a result of the repair/maintenance of the boundary fence and of any expense incurred in resolving damage caused to the land.

Also, you should also be aware of an offence known as cattle trespass, where cattle stray from land on which they are being kept onto neighbouring land and cause damage to the land.

In such circumstances, the person in possession of the cattle will be ‘strictly liable’ for any damage caused. Strict liability means it is not necessary to show that the person in control of the cattle was negligent (ie, at fault) — it is merely necessary to demonstrate that damage was caused.

This notion of strict liability will not apply to cattle that have been brought onto the road and stray onto property adjoining the road.

Also, the term ‘cattle’ is generally understood to include all types of farm animals, including fowl, but not cats, dogs or wild animals.

Paul Murphy is a solicitor and trust and estates practitioner with MacSweeney & Co, 22 Eyre Square, Galway (www.macsweeneylaw.com)