‘My brother says I should get my fiancee to sign a prenup to prevent a breakup of the family farm if we divorced. Is he right?’

Q My late parents left me their working farm and the family home. I’m getting married to my fiancee next year and my brother has been telling me I should get her to sign a prenup because he’s worried the farm would be broken up if the marriage doesn’t work out. Even if I could get my fiancee to sign such a document, would a prenup even be recognised by an Irish court if we were ever to divorce?

Luke, Co Galway

​

A. A pre-nuptial agreement is usually an agreement between two contracting parties contemplating getting married and is made after full financial disclosure. In Ireland, a spouse or civil partner can renounce his or her legal right share to assets in a pre-nuptial agreement under the Succession Act 1965.

However, this is more common for second marriages when both parties want to retain the assets they brought to the marriage, usually for the benefit of the children of the first marriage. But this applies to assets passing on death, not divorce.

Other than a prenup made under this 1965 act, the status of an agreement is somewhat unclear under Irish law.

The lack of clarity stems from the view that such agreements fetter the jurisdiction of the court to determine in divorce cases what proper provision should be made for spouses and children – as is required under the Constitution – before they grant a divorce.

In other words, if there was a prenup and both parties were able during a divorce to take away the assets they brought into the marriage and there were children involved, the court wouldn’t be able to determine how the assets are distributed to make proper provision for spouses and children.

If a couple is only married for a few years, there are no children, and a wife didn’t work on the farm, it’s more likely in a divorce that a prenup would be persuasive.

As matters stand, the courts are not obliged to consider a prenup. But because that may change in the future, I would advise getting one.

There appears to be a growing view that some regard should be given to these agreements in determining what provision should be made on the dissolution of a marriage.

In 2007, the Government published the Report of the Study Group on Pre-nuptial Agreements, which recommended they be legislated for by inserting a new sub-section in the Family Law (Divorce) Act 1996 so that the courts would be required to regard prenups when making orders for proper provision in divorce proceedings. But the recommendations have not been implemented.

While the enforceability of a prenup is unclear and these agreements are currently generally considered not to be legally binding when a couple are divorcing, there is nothing to prevent a couple entering one.

Its existence can be persuasive to a judge in ascertaining what the parties’ thoughts were at the outset, particularly if family assets are involved.

Caitriona Gahan, a senior associate at law firm Lavelle Partners who specialises in probate and estate planning